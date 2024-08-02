Marlo Thomas, Phil Donahue's former Connecticut estate sets record with $27.5 million listing

Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue's former Connecticut estate is now ready for purchase.

The waterfront home, in the historic town of Westport, has made history as the most expensive listing and will set the record for the most expensive house sold in the state if it sells for the asking price of $27.5 million.

"There are no other properties with the expanse of land, amount of waterfront and level of luxury home available for purchase," Compass agent Leslie Clarke, who is in charge of the listing, told Mansion Global. "Beachside Avenue is a coveted address, and it’s rare for properties to come on the market."

Donahue and Thomas bought the property in 2007, and in partnership with architect Roger Ferris + Partners, the powerhouse couple were able to build their dream home. They would go on to sell the estate in 2013, to its current owner, Andrew Bentley, who, according to Mansion Global, paid $20 million for the home.

The 11,450 square foot home sits on a 6.6-acre property, which includes 400 feet of private walkways on the waterfront. Walking up to the house, guests are greeted by a cobblestone courtyard with a fountain, which is lined by trees and other greenery.

Upon entry, visitors will find a cozy sitting area with a brick fireplace, gray hardwood floors, light-colored wood paneling on the walls, a chandelier and stunning views of the backyard and ocean through glass French doors.

Also on the main floor is the living room, which includes the white wooden paneling and gray hardwood floors also found in the entry, as well as built-in shelving and a brick fireplace.

Key highlights of the living room include floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the ocean, as well as a circular bay window with cushioned seating and a table in the center, perfect for an additional dining area.

Elsewhere on the main floor is the sun room, which is surrounded by glass French doors. The room also features a third brick wood-burning fireplace, gray stone flooring and a second dining area, in addition to unique touches such as the sconces and chandelier with candles on them.

The kitchen and dining room round out the common living spaces on the main floor. The kitchen features plenty of storage and counter space with white cabinets and gray countertops, with a large center island featuring built-in bookshelves.

In addition to the storage space, the kitchen boasts three sinks and top-of-the-line appliances, including a subzero freezer, dishwasher, wine chiller and wine rack.

Just steps away from the kitchen is the dining room, which features light-brown hardwood flooring and space big enough for a table fit for 10 guests.

Three of the home's bedrooms, including the primary bedroom, are found in the main house, while another two bedrooms are found in a separate wing of the home with its own private entrance, creating the perfect space for overnight guests.

The primary bedroom boasts many unique features, including the rustic barn wood ceiling and a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows providing incredible views of the backyard and ocean.

In addition to the view, the primary bedroom comes with a spacious walk-in closet, as well as an ensuite bathroom featuring sleek white countertops, a bathtub and unique lighting built into the ceiling.

Another highlight of the home is a newly redesigned sitting area or office space, featuring gray built-in shelving, gray hardwood flooring and enough space for a large desk and a full living room setup.

Elsewhere in the home is a full home gym with beautiful panoramic views of the greenery and nature surrounding the home, as well as a spa and steam room with intricate palm tree designs sculpted into the stone walls. In addition, the home boasts a large laundry room, with multiple washing machines and dryers.

The home comes with a four-car garage and a full-sized clay tennis court on the grounds, as well as a patio overlooking the ocean.