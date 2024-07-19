Mandy Moore lists her mid-century California home for $6M

Mandy Moore is ready to say goodbye to the home she spent years renovating.

The "This Is Us" star has placed her mid-century Pasadena house on the market for $6 million, choosing to list the home with Teresa Fuller and Jamie Bridgers at Compass.

Moore purchased the home in 2017 with her now-husband, Taylor Goldsmith. The couple completely remodeled the property, working with designer, Harold B. Zook, architect Emily Farnham, interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel and landscape architect group Terremoto.

"We fell in love with the views, the pool, the yard, basically the whole energy of the place," Moore told Architectural Digest in 2018. "We wanted to recapture the home’s original spirit without delving into a slavish period restoration," she said. "We tried to imagine what Zook would have done if he were designing it today."

The 3,550 square foot home is located on 1.45 acres of land and has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

Just outside the front door is the home's courtyard, which features a fountain in the center, providing the perfect meditative getaway. Once inside, visitors will find a brick walkway which leads to the living room and the drop-down dining room.

Upon entry, guests will find the living room immediately on the right. The room features white terrazzo floors and floor-to-ceiling windows on two walls.

The living room also features a wood-burning fireplace with a copper hood, which acts as a barrier between the living room and the dining room.

The drop-down dining room has direct access to the backyard through a sliding glass door. The room features a unique light fixture, brick flooring and enough room for a table for eight.

The spacious kitchen features marble countertops and backsplash. In addition to a large center island, the kitchen boasts two ovens and a large stovetop, terrazzo flooring and a gold-plated sink.

With plenty of natural light coming in from the floor-to-ceiling windows, the kitchen feels bright and vibrant. The kitchen also has a breakfast nook.

In addition to the cabinet space and built-in shelving in the kitchen, there is also a sizable walk-in pantry.

Attached to the kitchen is the home's family room, which features a fireplace with a white brick facade.

Just steps away from the family room is the home's library alcove, which has built-in shelving on all the walls, as well as built-in yellow sofas. The room also has a skylight.

The library alcove separates the rest of the house from the primary bedroom. The primary bedroom has many unique features, including a headboard built into the wall, with shelving built into it on either side.

Other features include heated flooring, a sizable walk-in closet and hanging pendant light fixtures. The room has direct access to the backyard, with picturesque views of the home's swimming pool.

A large walk-in closet and huge ensuite bathroom – with a large soaking tub and dual sinks – complete the primary bedroom.

Elsewhere in the home are the remaining two bedrooms, each fitted with sliding glass doors, which both lead to the home's backyard.

The home also features a separate office space.

As for the backyard, it features a large swimming pool, with a wooden bench spanning the length of the pool, and an outdoor kitchen and dining area.