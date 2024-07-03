Malibu mansion featured on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ selling for $35M

David Foster and Yolanda Hadid's former Malibu home is officially for sale.

The home, previously featured on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," sits on 3.25 acres and boasts plenty of privacy, while also only being a few minutes away from everything Malibu has to offer. The oceanfront property features six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

The entirety of the 11,622 square foot home's main level features dark oak hardwood floors and extra high ceilings. The living room boasts a wood burning fireplace with built-in bookshelves on either side, as well as massive indoor/outdoor sliding doors, which also extend to the dining room.

Just a few steps outside the big sliding doors is a terraced outdoor seating area with its own fireplace and bar. The indoor/outdoor sliding doors are found in all principal rooms of the house.

The dining room features beautiful views of the lush green grass in the backyard, as well as the ocean, which is just minutes away from the house. A dining room table big enough for 10 guests lies under a unique light fixture, making the room perfect for entertaining.

Connected to the family room is the all-white kitchen, which has top-of-the-line appliances. One special feature, which fascinated fans of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," is the clear glass refrigerator, which Hadid used to house her fruits and vegetables, referred to as a "frantry."

The frantry was so popular among fans of the show, one of them started an Instagram page called @yolandasfridge, which posts pictures from the refrigerator's perspective.

Four out of the home's six bedrooms are found on the upper level of the home. Many of the bedrooms have views of the ocean and the beautiful backyard.

The expansive primary bedroom features sliding doors, which lead to its own private outdoor terrace. Also found in the primary bedroom is a private study nook, a fireplace, a spacious ensuite bathroom and a sizable walk-in closet.

Elsewhere in the home, which is listed by agents Daniel Milstein and Aaron Kirman from Christie’s International Real Estate, are two additional sitting rooms, each with a fireplace. One room features black walls with built-in shelving all around and has a television for added entertainment. The other boasts bright white walls, with a black marble design over the fireplace, and access to the backyard.

In addition to extra high ceilings, the home's basement level features a wide range of amenities, which makes the house desirable for all.

When entering on the lower level of the home, guests will find an extra large aquarium, as well as a full bar with a billiard table. There is also a double wine cellar, with enough space to house approximately 2,000 bottles of wine.

The home also has a state-of-the-art gym, a 15-person movie theater, a massage room, which is attached to a sauna, a cold plunge room and a spa/meditation room with its own outdoor meditation area.

Both the front and backyard of the home feature sought-after amenities. In addition to the five-car garage, with two car lifts built for supercars, the extra long driveway also has enough room for 20 additional parking spots.

The beautiful backyard boasts a large infinity pool and hot tub, as well as a firepit and many outdoor seating areas with views of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Monica Mountains, from every angle. Elsewhere in the yard is an Italian-inspired lemon orchard.

Foster and Hadid lived in the Malibu home during their marriage, before choosing to move out in 2014. They sold the house in 2015 for $19.5 million to Vista Equity Partners founder Robert F. Smith and his wife Hope.

Smith would go on to lease the home to Kylie Jenner in 2019, reportedly for $450,000 a month.

Hadid and Foster announced their separation in 2015, later finalizing their divorce in 2017.