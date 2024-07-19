LL Cool J’s California home selling for $5.2M

LL Cool J is ready to part ways with his Encino estate.

The actor and rapper has placed his Los Angeles home on the market for $5.2 million in partnership with Debbie Bremner, an agent affiliated with the Santa Monica office of Coldwell Banker Realty.

The 6,048 square-foot home boasts five bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms.

"Completely gated for privacy in the prestigious enclave of Royal Oaks, this newer architectural gem sets a new standard of elevated living. Designed to exceed the expectations of the most discerning buyer, this home is more than a residence; it's an experience," Bremner said in a statement.

The home features a semi-open floor plan, with the living room and formal dining room next to each other in one oversize room. The living/dining room is lit up during the day with plenty of natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows.

Just steps away is the chef's kitchen, fully equipped with everything necessary to host the ultimate dinner party. Once inside the kitchen, guests will find a double oven, microwave, wine storage, a drink fridge and a bigger refrigerator.

In addition, the kitchen features plenty of counter space, including a large center island, and a breakfast nook.

Adorned with high-vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors, the living room has a staircase that leads to the home's lower level.

Once downstairs, guests are greeted by a second living room, fitted with additional cabinetry and storage space and a second small drinks fridge.

The downstairs also features floor-to-ceiling windows, bringing in natural light, as well as sliding glass doors that provide direct access to the backyard.

The home's primary bedroom boasts enough space for a few lounge chairs, which can be placed in front of the electric fireplace.

Attached to the primary bedroom is the ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The large bathroom features a sizable standing shower, a vanity and a spacious soaking tub.

While the primary bedroom and one powder room are found upstairs, the remaining four guest bedrooms and the remaining four full bathrooms are found on the lower level. Each of the bedrooms have windows with views of the backyard, with one boasting direct access to the yard.

The backyard features lush green grass, a built-in barbecue, an outdoor dining area, cabanas and outdoor seating surrounding the large pool. The property also includes a pool house and spa.

The home also features an attached two-car garage.