'Stranger Things' star David Harbour, Lily Allen list Brooklyn home for $8M months after divorce announcement

Allen's 'West End Girl' album detailed couple's relationship and home purchase decisions

Lily Allen and David Harbour have listed their Carroll Gardens home for just under $8 million months after their divorce announcement.

Their Brooklyn, New York property, listed by Carl Gambino of the Gambino Group at Compass, was put on the market in October for $7.99 million. Harbour and Allen's former home, reimagined by AD100 designer Billy Cotton and Ben Bischoff of MADE for the architecture, sprawls four stories and has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing.

It is described as a property with "traditional English charm, modern Brooklyn sensibilities and rich Italian influence."

Split of Lily Allen and David Harbour and the outside of their home

Lily Allen and David Harbour's home hits the market for just under $8 million. (Getty Images/Hayley Ellen Day)

When entering the home, guests are met with green carpet that leads to a white staircase. There is a living room and a chef's kitchen on the first floor of the property. The home has a large breakfast nook next to a window.

The second level is a full-floor primary suite, with a sitting area and two full-sized walk-in closets. The third floor offers two guest bedrooms and a home office.

The stunning kitchen features lots of storage space

Lily Allen and David Harbour's former home has a chef's kitchen. (Hayley Ellen Day)

The kitchen features a breakfast nook and plenty of windows to bring in outside light

The kitchen has a large breakfast nook. (Hayley Ellen Day)

The garden level offers another guest room and access to the yard. The basement houses a gym, multiple storage areas and laundry room, per the listing.

According to Realtor, the couple purchased the home in 2021 for $3.35 million. In 2023, the "Stranger Things" star and Allen opened their home to Architectural Digest, describing their abode as a "mad, mad, mad, mad world."

At the time, Harbour credited his wife for being the mastermind behind their lively home.

The living room includes bold wallpaper and a statement chandelier

The home features bright and eccentric rooms. (Hayley Ellen Day)

The bathroom has patterned flooring and colorful wallpaper

The primary suite has a large sitting area with a fireplace. (Hayley Ellen Day)

"Lily is someone who lives with color in a deeper way than most. Her taste is bold, silly, fun, eccentric. It’s exciting," he told the magazine.

The couple's brownstone hit the market shortly after Allen released her bombshell album, "West End Girl," which shared intimate details about the couple's divorce. Allen mentioned Harbour's alleged infidelity in the title track, while also addressing their home.

In the song, Allen said that buying the home was Harbour's decision.

"Now I’m looking at houses with four or five floors / And you’ve found us a brownstone, said ‘You want it? It’s yours.'"

- Lily Allen

"Now I’m looking at houses with four or five floors / And you’ve found us a brownstone, said ‘You want it? It’s yours,'" Allen sang.

In the song "West End Girl," Allen sang that she couldn't afford the home and mentioned working with designer Billy Cotton the transform the space.

Lily Allen and David Harbour smiling

Lily Allen and David Harbour separated earlier this year after four years of marriage. (Getty Images)

"So we went ahead and we bought it / Found ourselves a good mortgage / Billy Cotton got sorted / All the furniture ordered / I could never afford this / You were pushing it forward / Made me feel a bit awkward / Made me feel a bit awkward," Allen sang.

In February, sources confirmed to People magazine that Harbour and Allen had split. In 2020, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas with their wedding being officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

