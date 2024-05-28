Lainey Wilson is gearing up to bring Louisiana's finest cooking to her Bell Bottoms Up bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

The country music star told FOX Business ahead of her appearance on "The Voice" that fans "ain't ready" for what's to come. The bar on Broadway is set to open its doors on Friday. It's located at 120 3rd Ave. South, and coincides with the kickoff of her "Country’s Cool Again" Tour at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on the same day as the grand opening.

"Oh, the menu? You ain't ready for this. That's all I gotta say," Wilson said. "We sat down and did a tasting test the other day, and they just about had to roll me out of there because it was that good. I can't give away all the details just yet, but it's good — and think about where I'm from."

Wilson grew up in Baskin, Louisiana, with a population of about 200 people.

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR LAINEY WILSON TESTIFIES AI USING HER VOICE WAS 'GUT PUNCH': 'IT IS A PERSONAL VIOLATION'

Although a signature item on the bar's menu has nothing to do with her Louisiana roots, Lainey shared with FOX Business that one of her favorite desserts will be available for customers.

"Well, this has nothing to do with where I'm from, but we are going to have a skillet cookie because chocolate chip cookies are my favorite," she said. "So, come for some dessert."

Wilson told FOX Business that "for years" she's dreamed of opening a bar on Broadway and knew she wanted to name it Bell Bottoms Up, a similar theme to the country music she creates (as well as outfit choices she makes).

"For years I've said if I had a bar on Broadway, or down there in the mix of it, that I wanted it to be called Bell Bottoms Up. I've had that idea for years and I think we kind of spoke that into existence," she said.

WATCH: Lainey Wilson's Nashville bar will tap into her Louisiana roots: 'You ain't ready for this'

Wilson continued, "At the end of the day, I want the bar to feel like my music. I want it to feel like 'Bell Bottom Country.' I want people to feel like they can come in and be themselves and lean into the things that make them them. I think it's going to tell a story — I'm a sucker for a good story."

According to Billboard, Wilson's bar will have two stages, four bars and a disco-themed rooftop level with 1970s Western-inspired decor and frozen drinks. Wilson partnered with TC Restaurant Group, who also helped launch Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean's Nashville bars.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Earlier this month, Wilson introduced Bell Bottoms Up on Instagram while holding her French Bulldog. "Bell Bottoms Up, I will see y'all May 31st. Come on inside, let's get to cooking and drinking," she said as the video panned to her taking a few steps inside her establishment.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"My new restaurant and bar @bellbottomsupbar is open for business May 31!" the caption began. "Yank up them britches and make plans to check it out on Broadway before my Country’s Cool Again tour kicks off that weekend in Nashville!"

Fans showed their enthusiasm in the comments section of the post.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Omg cant wait!!!!!!! We will be in town to see you in concert!" one user wrote.

Another added, "Adorable concept. Proud of you Lainey."