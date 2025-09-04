Lainey Wilson designs Nashville home with Grand Ole Opry flooring and a sweet tribute to her horse Tex

Lainey Wilson put her funky, Western Nashville home on display.

Architectural Digest stepped into Wilson's home, and she explained her inspiration for the home.

"When I think of my music, it’s different colors and textures and prints, and I wanted to feel creative in this space," Wilson, who is one of the MTV Video Music Awards nominees for its inaugural best country award on Sunday, told the outlet.

For the outlet's Open Door series, the country music star welcomed them into her home, showing off her kitchen, living room, walk-in closet, bedroom and a room she designed herself that was inspired by Elvis Presley.

Wilson called this room her Jungle Room, similar to what Presley did.

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer was involved in designing every inch of her home. In her Jungle Room, Wilson prepared to record music in there, so she made sure there would be enough room for hosting.

She also installed a bar with personalized beer taps for herself and her fiancé, Devlin "Duck" Hodges, in the Jungle Room. The taps, which serve Blue Moon for Lainey and Coors Light for Duck, have cake-topper-like figures of their faces on them.

Wilson told the outlet that her fiancé did not have any say in the design of the house and all decisions were left up to her. She wanted to make her space feel authentic to her, full of different prints and textures, while maintaining her country flair.

"I feel like I have my fingerprints on everything in this house," Wilson said.

Wilson's bedroom and walk-in closet are spacious and designed for the star. The bedroom is full of floor-length windows, but Wilson installed heavy curtains to block out the light anytime she needs.

The closet features vintage clothing and cowboy hats, which are stored upside down. She told the outlet she learned this trick from her father.

Her living room has rich Western decor with an earth-toned color scheme. Wilson's staircase is upholstered in leopard print carpet, which was designed to pay homage to her first ever blue-leopard print bell-bottom pants.

The stair-landing holds all her awards, even though a lot of them are on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame, she told the outlet. The staircase also has a piece of the original Grand Ole Opry flooring.

In one of her bathrooms, Wilson has a framed photo of her horse, Tex. She has had him since her childhood, and he turned 31 this year.

Wilson showed Architectural Digest one of the main light fixtures in her home. She called it her "fight light" because of the amount of arguments the assembly caused between her and Hodges.

Her home is full of memorabilia.

The Emerald Hall is a hallway that has her famous "Bell Bottom Country" album outfit framed on the wall. She also has a guitar wall in her Jungle Room that is full of string guitars her father has passed down to her.

Wilson's Nashville home is a major upgrade from the camper trailer she first lived in when she moved to Tennessee.

14 years ago, the "Yellowstone" star packed up her belongings and moved from the 200-person town of Baskin, Louisiana, and headed to Nashville to pursue her dream of being a country music star. In February 2024, Wilson took home her first Grammy.

To get where she is today, she lived in a Flagstaff bumper-pull camper trailer in her mentor's studio parking lot for three years.

