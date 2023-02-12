Lady Gaga's dad Joe Germanotta slams 'filthy' New York City: 'The city is a mess'

Lady Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, is not happy with the current state of New York City.

The restaurateur, 65, was a guest on Fox Business' "Mornings With Maria" where he claimed that "filthy" New York City – and a spike in crime rates – has resulted in a loss of revenue in his business.

"I think the city is a mess," he began on Thursday. "It looks horrible. People coming from Connecticut and Long Island may go to Lincoln Center for a show – then they’re walking around, it smells like weed everywhere."

Germanotta owns the Italian eatery, Joanne Trattoria, in the Upper East Side and says his business has suffered in recent years.

LADY GAGA'S DAD, A TRUMP SUPPORTER, SAYS HE'S 'EXTREMELY PROUD' SHE WILL PERFORM AT BIDEN INAUGURATION

"The city looks terrible, from just probably four years ago," he said. "It’s dirtier, there’s a lot more people out on the street. It seems filthy."

In 2020, the New Jersey native refused to pay rent on his Grand Central Terminal restaurant because of the spike in the homeless population negatively impacting his business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The homeless go in there to stay warm. We’re compassionate, but it affects our customers," he told The Post at the time. "When the homeless invade our areas, it becomes a less attractive place."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He claimed Art Bird & Whiskey Bar faced a 30 percent decline after the spike in homelessness since he opened the establishment in 2018.