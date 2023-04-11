Lady Gaga once requested a 'paparazzi proof' property, 'Buying Beverly Hills' star Mauricio Umansky recalls

The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky once pitched Lady Gaga a house while backstage at one of her concerts.

Umansky – who is married to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards – spoke to FOX Business about his newly released memoir, "The Dealmaker."

Within the book, the real estate mogul detailed his experience meeting the "Just Dance" singer.

"Lady Gaga came in, and she was just charismatic and beautiful and amazing as [she] always is, and she came in and like, directly focused kind of on me quickly. She goes, 'Mauricio, I know you sell real estate. I've never really bought anything and I really want to get something,'" he began.

MAURICIO UMANSKY: GOVERNMENT HAS ‘TALL TASK’ AHEAD IN FIXING ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS

Richards and Umanksy attended the show with "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe, when the couples were invited backstage.

"She started describing me what she wanted," Umansky reclled. "You know, she wanted a place that had a house for her animals and her horses and her chickens and paparazzi proof, whatever that means. So, I'm just listening and as she's telling me, I literally said to her, ‘You know, I can only think of one house that suits your criteria.’

"I never asked her the price… or anything like that. I never said, ‘What location?’ I just said, ‘I can think of one house that suits exactly the criteria.’"

Umansky explained that Lady Gaga hopped on a flight to Los Angeles the next day and purchased the home.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Gaga spent $24 million on a Malibu home in 2014. The outlet noted that the home is set on six acres of ocean view property, with five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

CELEBRITY REAL ESTATE AGENT SAYS LA MARKET TAKING ‘SLOW’ TURN AS MANSION TAX GOES INTO EFFECT

There is also a gym, elevator, wet bar, an 800-bottle wine cellar, a saltwater pool and stables on the grounds perfect for her horses.

During the interview, Umansky gave his best advice to people getting started in real estate or looking to create their own business.

"I'm hoping that readers, after they read my book, they just take away a few life lessons and a few insights," he noted.

"I wanted to write a book that through my stories, through my memoir, some things that have happened to me, really fun entertaining stories. I'm hoping that through my lessons, through my experiences, that readers will then have their own insights and experience.

"You know, think about something that happened in their life, a door that closed and a door that opened, you know, something bad that turned into something good and how to create all of those things," Umansky continued.

Outside real estate, Umanksy shared what the most important thing in his life is: his family.

CELEBRITY REAL ESTATE AGENTS USE SPOTLIGHT TO BUILD ‘TRUST, CREDIBILITY' IN VOLATILE MARKET

"The one sacrifice I was never willing to make is the sacrifice in my family. But the support that you get from your family is so important. I've been so supported by my kids, but most importantly, really, by my wife, by Kyle," he shared.

Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot in 1996 and share daughters: Alexia, 26, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. Richards also has daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous relationship.

"I tell a story about how, you know, one of my probably defining moments in terms of the low point in my life was I was fired from a job right before Christmastime and I had two kids, I had no savings, literally living paycheck to paycheck," Umansky shared.

"I walked in that day and Kyle was – just she knew what had happened, and she was so supportive and so strong and gave me so much courage," he said.

"She could have easily taken that opportunity and put me down and like, ‘How can you let that happen?' and ’What are we going to do?' Like, on the contrary, her support was so amazing that it gave me so much strength to persevere and to move on to the next steps, that relationship and that strength with your partner is so important."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Mauricio stars in the Netflix show "Buying Beverly Hills" with his daughter Alexia and Richard's daughter, Farrah, which has been renewed for a second season.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Umansky's memoir, "The Dealmaker," released on Tuesday.