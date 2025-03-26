Lady Gaga faces $100M lawsuit over 'Mayhem' logo trademark infringement claim

Lady Gaga was hit with a $100 million lawsuit by a California surf company over claims the pop star stole their logo for her new merchandise, according to documents obtained by FOX Business.

Gaga, whose full name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, launched her sixth studio album — "Mayhem" — on March 7, with merchandise featuring the Mayhem design.

Lost International filed a complaint in California district court Tuesday claiming the "Just Dance" singer used "substantially similar if not nearly identical" logos that the company trademarked a decade ago.

JUDGE DENIES MILEY CYRUS' ATTEMPT TO DISMISS LAWSUIT COMPARING ‘FLOWERS’ TO BRUNO MARS SONG

The singer's legal team denounced the attempt at litigation in a statement provided to FOX Business.

"Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM soared to No. 1 and shattered records, a testament to her unmatched talent and global impact," her attorney, Orin Snyder, said. "It’s disappointing—but hardly surprising—that someone is now attempting to capitalize on her success with a baseless lawsuit over the name MAYHEM. This is nothing more than an opportunistic and meritless abuse of the legal system."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Documents stated, "Lady Gaga has unilaterally, and without Lost’s permission or knowledge, attempted to misappropriate the ‘Mayhem’ name, trademark, and stylized mark by releasing an album entitled ‘Mayhem,’ launching a tour with that same name, and selling clothing and accessories with that name."

Additionally, "Despite a notice from Lost’s counsel, Lady Gaga has failed and refused, and continues to fail and refuse to cease her willful and blatant infringing on the Registered Mark and thus she must immediately be enjoined from this behavior."

Lost included images of its logo alongside Lady Gaga's version in its lawsuit.

The California-based surf company was founded in 1985 and claimed to begin using the logo on apparel beginning in 1988.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

They added in the suit, "The foregoing is increasing Lost’s damages by, among other things, diluting the Mark, diverting revenue from Lost to Defendants, and depriving Lost of the ability to manage and control its brand."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Lady Gaga’s actions are likely to mislead the public into concluding that her goods originate with or are authorized by Lost, which will damage both Lost and the public," the suit stated. "Lost has no control over the quality of goods sold by Lady Gaga and because of the source of confusion caused by Lady Gaga, Lost has lost control over its valuable goodwill."

The surf company is also seeking attorneys' fees in addition to $100 million in damages.