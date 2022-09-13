King Charles III's staff given redundancy notice during church service for Queen Elizabeth II: report

Members of King Charles III’s staff reportedly were given a redundancy notice during the service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

According to The Guardian, dozens of Charles’ staff at Clarence House could be jobless as he and the Queen Consort move into Buckingham Palace. The outlet shared that up to 100 employees are at risk with private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and household staff positions on the line.

The outlet reported that several employees assumed that they would go with Charles to Buckingham Palace and did not know their positions were in jeopardy until they were served a letter Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s top aide, at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.

A source told the outlet: "Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team. All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it."

The Guardian obtained the letter, which they report read: "The change in role for our principals will also mean change for our household … The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales’s personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household … at Clarence House will be closed down. It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed."

Alderton added: "I appreciate that this is unsettling news and I wanted to let you know of the support that is available at this point."

Staff members who are redundant are reportedly going to be assisted with finding alternative employment in other royal households, as well as assistance in external job opportunities.

A Clarence House spokesperson told the outlet: "Following last week’s accession, the operations of the household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have ceased and, as required by law, a consultation process has begun. Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest number of staff."

It is not yet confirmed if Charles and Camilla will move to Buckingham Palace as he takes on his role as King of England.

Funeral preparations are being made all week that will end with a final vigil that the Queen’s children are invited to.