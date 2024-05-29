Model Karolina Kurková lists Fisher Island home for nearly $7M

Karolína Kurková is ready to say goodbye to her private island home.

The model and actress recently listed her home on Fisher Island, a private island off the coast of Florida, for $6.9 million. She first moved to the island 12 years ago with her husband, and two of her three children were born there.

"Fisher allows me to recharge, while providing a level of freedom and independence to our boys," she told The New York Post in December 2017 about her decision to move there.

Referred to as her true "wellness frontier," the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home is found on the first floor of the property, with easy access to the private patio via golf cart. The Bayfront Lanai property comes with beautiful views of the Miami skyline, which makes for gorgeous sunsets.

With over 3,000 square feet of interior space, the home has plenty of room for entertaining guests.

The home has a very open floor-plan with open access from the living room to the kitchen and dining room. The living room and dining room feature marble tiled floors and stone archways with big windows providing a view of the ocean, and a fireplace.

The white and gray kitchen comes with Miele appliances, including a refrigerator and double oven, as well as a small island and a breakfast nook. The same tile from the living room and dining room flows into the kitchen as well.

With plenty of counter space, the kitchen allows for easy meal prep, whether cooking for a night in with the family or preparing to entertain guests.

It also features a private outdoor space, with views of the ocean, making it the perfect relaxing getaway spot.

Aside from all the features found inside the home, its surrounding amenities only add to the desirability of the house. Just a few minutes away from the property, guests will find the Fisher Island Beach Club, Spa & Fitness Center, Tennis, Paddle & Pickleball Club, the Vanderbuilt Mansion Clubhouse, a variety of restaurants, a Kids Cove and so much more.

"After 12 years in New York, we were looking for somewhere that was family-friendly and outdoorsy," she told the New York Post in December 2017. "I didn’t really know about Fisher, but we came for a visit almost by chance and quickly recognized its potential… You’re just 10 minutes from the city, yet surrounded by water and nature."

In addition to living on the island for 12 years, Kurková and her husband, Archie Drury, gave back to their community there by founding the Fisher Island Medical Clinic with the University of Miami in 2017.