Kanye West's Yeezy pays nearly $1M to settle lawsuit

Lawsuit claimed rapper's clothing company engaged in false advertising over shipping

Rapper and fashion mogul Ye's high-end clothing company Yeezy agreed Monday to pay $950,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by four California district attorneys over slow shipping to customers. 

The suit brought last month by the district attorneys of Los Angeles, Sonoma, Napa and Alameda counties alleged that Yeezy had engaged in false advertising about its shipping and had violated state law by failing to send online orders within 30 days. 

Last month, a judge approved a request from the artist formerly known as Kanye West legally changed his name to Ye

In this file photo from February 2020, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Rapper and fashion mogul Ye’s high-end clothing company Yeezy has agreed to pay $950,000 to settle a lawsuit over slow shipping to (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) / AP Newsroom)

He designs and sells sneakers under the Yeezy brand in collaboration with Adidas. The company also makes and sells clothes. Adidas was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. 

An email sent seeking comment from Yeezy was not immediately returned. 

Kanye West, speculated to be wearing the Yeezy 3 sneakers "Yeezy 750 Boost," (shoe detail) arrives at the Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2015 in February 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. The company recently paid nearly $1 million to settle a lawsuit. (Amanda Edwards/WireImage / Getty Images)

The settlement includes $800,000 in civil penalties to the district attorneys offices, $50,000 in restitution to a state consumer protection fund, and $100,000 in investigative costs. 