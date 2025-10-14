Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli's Cape Cod rental home sells for $6.8M

Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli's former summer Cape Cod rental has hit the market for $6.8 million.

The seven-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home is in the center of Hyannis Port with views of the harbor and Nantucket Sound.

The 5,000-square-foot cedar-shingled home was originally built in 1890 and was last sold 100 years later in 1990, according to the listing.

Per Robb Report, Garland and Minnelli rented the home in the 1960s. Last summer, Minnelli opened up about her mother's death when the actress's life was showcased in "Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story."

Minelli was 23 years old when Garland died.

"My mother? Nah. She’s never gonna pass," the actress recalled in the documentary, according to People.

Garland died in 1969 from an accidental barbiturate overdose at the age of 47. It was four months before the premiere of "The Sterile Cuckoo," which earned Minnelli an Oscar nomination at age 23.

It took some time for the news of Garland's death to sink in, and once she processed it, Minnelli cried.

"I didn’t stop for about eight days," she revealed. "It was just devastating to me."

Minnelli developed a valium addiction following her mother's death, which led to drug problems and eventual stints in rehab. The musician most recently entered rehab in 2015.

Minnelli was just a toddler when she appeared alongside her mother Judy Garland in the 1949 musical "In the Good Old Summertime." Despite growing up in the public eye, Minnelli said her parents stressed the importance of having an identity in Hollywood.

"I grew up around all of these wonderful people," the star told CBS Sunday Morning in 2022. "And yet, my parents always said to me, ‘No, you’re your own. There’s nobody like you.’"

Garland and Vincente Minnelli worked together on the 1944 movie, "Meet Me in St. Louis." The couple tied the knot in 1945 and remained together until they called it quits in 1951.

