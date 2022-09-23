Jon Hamm contributed 60% of 'Confess, Fletch' salary to finish film production

"Mad Men" actor Jon Hamm generously gave back 60% of his salary to ensure the film "Confess, Fletch" finished production, according to director Greg Mottola.

"I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon, because he’s richer than me, and I’ve got three kids," Mottola told Uproxx via IndieWire.

"We bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome, and we said, 'F--- it, we’re insane, we’re dumb. We’re going to make this movie."

The "Confess, Fletch" director’s comments come on the heels of reports the film faced challenges with budgeting ahead of its release.

Since the film came with a hefty price tag of $20 million, Miramax executive Bill Block was able to only assist with financing the film for 27 days of production, according to the media outlet.

While trying to secure more funding for "Confess, Fletch," the director added that they were rejected by financiers and received responses such as, "Who’s Fletch? I don’t think anyone cares anymore."

Mottola is best known for directing comedies such as "Superbad," "Adventureland" and "Paul."

Nearly four decades ago, "Saturday Night Live" alum Chevy Chase played an investigative reporter named Irwin M. "Fletch" Fletcher. Chase’s character was working on a story about a drug trade, while going undercover as a homeless man. He was offered $50,000 to commit a crime in the process.

Other "Confess, Fletch" cast members include Hamm’s girlfriend and "Mad Men" alum Anna Osceola, Marcia Gay Harden and John Slattery.

Thanks to Hamm’s donation, fans will get to witness a modern-day version of the 1980s crime comedy.

"Confess, Fletch," is based on the 1976 Gregory McDonald novel and is now playing in movie theaters nationwide.