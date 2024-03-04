Johnny Carson's New York mansion hits the market for over $5 million

Johnny Carson's former New York mansion is officially on the market.

The 9,923 square foot home sits on a 1.94 acre property and is for sale for $5.3 million. It features many sought-after amenities. Built in 1928, the house boasts six bedrooms, in addition to seven full bathrooms and one half-bath.

"This exceptional offering, ideal for those seeking a blend of sophistication, comfort, privacy," the listing reads. "The grand living spaces are adorned with high ceilings and large windows which create airy inviting rooms, while 7 fireplaces add warmth and ambiance."

Elsewhere, the home features a "custom chef's kitchen" with plenty of counter space for chopping and other prep work, as well as three separate offices spread throughout the house, "thoughtfully designed to inspire creativity and productivity."

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, MAY 22, 1992, JOHNNY CARSON MAKES HIS FINAL APPEARANCE ON 'THE TONIGHT SHOW'

Not only does the home come with a large workout gym, which also features a sauna and an indoor cabana bath, there's also an ice cream bar nearby, as well as a game room with a pool table. The residence also features a three-car garage, which comes with two charging stations.

"Custom built-ins abound throughout the home add a touch of elegance and functionality," the listing reads. "This property is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship, offering an unparalleled lifestyle, it promises an exceptional living experience."

The exterior of the home is just as awe-inspiring as the interior. Surrounded by greenery, the driveway leads to a blue stone walkway, which perfectly matches the stone detailing covering the entire exterior of the house.

In addition to a large grass area in the backyard, the outside of the house also features a combined basketball and tennis court, gazebo, an outdoor spa, a pool and hot tub.

Wraparound covered terraces, connected to the home, overlook the grassy area, gazebo and athletic courts, "offer[ing] seamless indoor-outdoor living and al fresco dining with panoramic views."

While the greenery surrounding the home gives the illusion that it's located away from civilization, it is actually a stone's throw from shopping centers, towns and multiple golf courses.

Carson, who died in 2005, was best known as a comedian and the host of "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." He currently holds the title of the longest running host of "The Tonight Show," having sat behind the desk for 29 years.

Although Carson was the third host of the program, he is the one many people associate with it, and is often considered the benchmark for any late night talk show host.

"I am one of the lucky people in the world," he said during his final "Tonight Show" sign-off. "I found something I always wanted to do, and I have enjoyed every single minute of it."

Carson was replaced by Jay Leno, who hosted the show from 1992 to 2009 and was followed by Conan O'Brien, who only hosted for one year before handing the reins back to Leno, who hosted a second time from 2010 to 2014.

The current host of the show, Jimmy Fallon, took over for Leno in February 2014, after hosting "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" from 2009 to 2014.