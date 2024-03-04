Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment
Published

Johnny Carson's New York mansion hits the market for over $5 million

Johnny Carson hosted 'The Tonight Show' for nearly 30 years, from October 1962 to May 1992

close
'Mansion Global' host Katrina Campins showcases the gorgeous properties on 'The Big Money Show.' video

Can you match each celebrity to their dream homes?

'Mansion Global' host Katrina Campins showcases the gorgeous properties on 'The Big Money Show.'

Johnny Carson's former New York mansion is officially on the market.

The 9,923 square foot home sits on a 1.94 acre property and is for sale for $5.3 million. It features many sought-after amenities. Built in 1928, the house boasts six bedrooms, in addition to seven full bathrooms and one half-bath.

"This exceptional offering, ideal for those seeking a blend of sophistication, comfort, privacy," the listing reads. "The grand living spaces are adorned with high ceilings and large windows which create airy inviting rooms, while 7 fireplaces add warmth and ambiance."

Elsewhere, the home features a "custom chef's kitchen" with plenty of counter space for chopping and other prep work, as well as three separate offices spread throughout the house, "thoughtfully designed to inspire creativity and productivity."

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, MAY 22, 1992, JOHNNY CARSON MAKES HIS FINAL APPEARANCE ON 'THE TONIGHT SHOW'

Johnny Carson smiling at his desk with an inset of a picture of his home surrounded by grass and trees.

Johnny Carson's New York mansion has been placed on the market for over $5 million. (Daniel Milstein/ Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

A split of two bedrooms with cream sheets and windows.

Carson's home features six bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. (Joe Kravetz/ Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Not only does the home come with a large workout gym, which also features a sauna and an indoor cabana bath, there's also an ice cream bar nearby, as well as a game room with a pool table. The residence also features a three-car garage, which comes with two charging stations.

A split of two custom built offices with wood paneling on the walls.

The house features three custom-built offices. (Joe Kravetz/ Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

A split of a game room with a pool table and a gym with workout equipment.

In addition to everything else, the home features a gym and a game room with a pool table. (Joe Kravetz/ Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

"Custom built-ins abound throughout the home add a touch of elegance and functionality," the listing reads. "This property is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship, offering an unparalleled lifestyle, it promises an exceptional living experience."

A spacious kitchen and living room split

Carson's home features a spacious kitchen with plenty of room to prep, as well as a living room with cream furniture. (Joe Kravetz/ Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The exterior of the home is just as awe-inspiring as the interior. Surrounded by greenery, the driveway leads to a blue stone walkway, which perfectly matches the stone detailing covering the entire exterior of the house.

In addition to a large grass area in the backyard, the outside of the house also features a combined basketball and tennis court, gazebo, an outdoor spa, a pool and hot tub. 

A split of the exterior of a home, featuring a stone walkway.

The driveway to the mansion leads to a stone walkway, which matches the stone detailing of the home. (Daniel Milstein/ Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty / Getty Images)

Wraparound covered terraces, connected to the home, overlook the grassy area, gazebo and athletic courts, "offer[ing] seamless indoor-outdoor living and al fresco dining with panoramic views."

While the greenery surrounding the home gives the illusion that it's located away from civilization, it is actually a stone's throw from shopping centers, towns and multiple golf courses.

The exterior of a home featuring a pool, tennis court, gazebo and a wrap-around terrace.

The exterior of the mansion features a pool, jacuzzi, tennis and basketball court, and a gazebo. (Daniel Milstein/ Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Carson, who died in 2005, was best known as a comedian and the host of "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." He currently holds the title of the longest running host of "The Tonight Show," having sat behind the desk for 29 years. 

Although Carson was the third host of the program, he is the one many people associate with it, and is often considered the benchmark for any late night talk show host. 

"I am one of the lucky people in the world," he said during his final "Tonight Show" sign-off. "I found something I always wanted to do, and I have enjoyed every single minute of it."

Carson was replaced by Jay Leno, who hosted the show from 1992 to 2009 and was followed by Conan O'Brien, who only hosted for one year before handing the reins back to Leno, who hosted a second time from 2010 to 2014.

Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, Jimmy Fallon split

Jay Leno, center, took over for Carson when he retired in 1992, and Jimmy Fallon took over for Leno in 2014. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The current host of the show, Jimmy Fallon, took over for Leno in February 2014, after hosting "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" from 2009 to 2014.