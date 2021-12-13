Expand / Collapse search
John Legend gets involved in the book-publishing business

Legend wants to elevate 'brilliant' authors

John Legend's newest project brings him into the book business. 

Legend, Tony Award-winning producer Mike Jackson and Emmy Award-winner Ty Stiklorius are partnering with the publisher Zando for a new imprint, Get Lifted Books, an extension of the production company Get Lifted Film. 

Zando, an independent company founded last year by former Crown publisher Molly Stern, also has formed imprints with actor-producer Lena Waithe and "Gone Girl" novelist Gillian Flynn. 

John Legend at the Voice's "Live Top 8 Results." (Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Get Lifted Film Co. was born out of the necessity to build platforms for diverse voices that deserve to be heard," Legend, Jackson and Stiklorius said in a statement Monday. "And we felt an immediate kinship with the Zando team, who are doing just that. Together, we have the unique opportunity to support and elevate brilliant authors, who have the ability to transform the conversation. We’re so excited to get the chance to play a role in amplifying their voices and connecting readers to their work." 

John Legend performs onstage as Nordstrom celebrates a legendary holiday with John Legend and Sperry at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship on Dec. 3, 2021 in New York City.  ( Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nordstrom / Getty Images)

Get Lifted Books' first acquisition is the novel "Rosewater" by Liv Little, founder of the magazine gal-dem. "Rosewater" is scheduled to come out in the spring of 2023. 