Jessie James Decker says being a business owner is 'not for the faint of heart'

Jessie James Decker knows what it takes to be a business owner, and it's not for everyone.

During an interview with FOX Business, the Kittenish founder detailed some of the ups and downs she's faced since launching her clothing brand 10 years ago.

"Being a business owner is hard. I mean, I'm not going to sugarcoat it. You have to manage a lot. And I feel like I'm always able to think about a lot of little things at once. I'm always able to kind of, you know, multitask. It's definitely a talent of mine.

"So, I feel like it's been helpful to be a multitasker, especially when it comes to being an entrepreneur or running a business. I have a lot of different businesses that I'm running. But, you know, it's a lot," Decker said. "It's definitely not for the faint of heart. You have to be strong. You have to have thick skin. You have to have a lot of patience."

She continued, "I have worked really hard to educate myself on this business since I started it. And every day I learn something new. But I will tell you, the number-one thing is a team. You cannot do this without having an incredible team behind you. It's just not possible."

In 2014, Decker launched Kittenish – a clothing brand that "mixes flirty feminine with a sassy edge," according to their website. In 2019, Kittenish opened its first brick & mortar store in Nashville, Tennessee.

"You know, it's really funny. I never knew that my store would become kind of a landmark here in Nashville, especially for bachelorettes. I mean, we are on one of the main stops. People fly from all over the country just to come to our store. I never thought that would happen," Decker said.

"I'm very, very blessed." - Jessie James Decker

"It's wild that it has grown to be what it is. It actually used to only be this side of the building, and it was just so, so many people all the time that I blew out the wall and took over this side of the building when it became available, and it doubled the capacity, because it has just become that place you stop," she continued.

"And I feel like it embodies Nashville and embodies the girls. Coming here is especially, like I said, the bachelorettes," Decker said. "It's pink. It's pretty, it's fun, it's country, it's festive. It just makes you feel good, and we've always got music going. It's always a good time."

Aside from Kittenish, Decker is also the founder of the Walmart line, Just Feed Me, which is a cookware brand. She's also the author of three (going on four) cookbooks.

"I love cooking. I've always been such a foodie. And, you know, it started just cooking in the kitchen and posting things on socials. And I started getting a lot of people asking for those recipes, and I felt a demand," Decker told FOX Business.

"So, I got a publishing deal and put out my first cookbook. I'm working on cookbook number four now. I never knew that I would have successful cookbooks, which then led to the opportunity of having a cookware line that is at Walmart, and it's continuing to expand.

"It'll actually be in multiple thousands of stores, actually, at the top of next year, which is just a pinch-me moment. I can't believe that part of my business is expanding so much. I'm very, very blessed," Decker noted.

While running several companies, the singer-songwriter is also a mom of four and married to former NFL star, Eric Decker. The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, share Vivianne, Eric Jr., Forrest and Denver.

Eric is very hands-on with his wife's businesses. According to Jessie, "There is not one business deal that Eric doesn't see."

"First, he reviews everything. It's almost like he's my … how do I say it? It's almost like he's my business manager without being my business manager," she began.

"He reviews every single thing, gives me his input. He's always involved in conversations. I feel like my team just knows to CC Eric on everything, because he's really great," Jessie said.

She continued, "He's just got such an incredible business mind. He's honest and is just very entrepreneurial as well, but he's a numbers person, and so, I'm the creative, he's the business side, and it's really helpful to have him in my corner and to be able to kind of just roll things off, be like, ‘What do you think about this?’ And so it's fun. It's really helpful to have him."