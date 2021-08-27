Jennifer Lopez struggles to sell $25 million NYC Penthouse after 4 years

Jennifer Lopez has had an unsold residence on her hands for quite some time now.

The music superstar has yet to sell her former Manhattan penthouse, located at The Whitman, near Madison Square Park.

The 6,500 square foot abode features four bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. There are also four terraces, two of which, look over Madison Square Park.

The kitchen includes a breakfast bar, an exceptional island and dining table with custom cabinetry. On the same floor as the kitchen is a three-bedroom wing, with an en suite bathroom in each bedroom. The floor is also occupied by a staff room, laundry room and another full bath.

The 12-foot high ceilings signify its historic structure, built in 1924.

JLo first put the swanky pad on the market for $26.95 million back in Oct. 2017. Not much has changed after four years as far as buyers go. In 2019, the price dipped to $25 million. There is no word if the penthouse will undergo another price cut.

Based on the lack of interest, it is safe to say that the desire to have a deluxe apartment in the sky has waned.

Although the building comes with a full-time doorman, private storage and key-locked elevators, JLo expressed privacy concerns as a primary reason for not wanting to return to The Whitman.

Its previous listing agent was Adam Modlin of Modlin Group, who is also a close and trusted friend of JLo's ex-beau, Alex Rodriguez.

The two dropped $32.5 million on a Miami estate before calling it quits back in April. Now, A-Rod is taking pictures with the car he once gifted to his ex-fianceé.

Meanwhile, Lopez is busy looking for a potential home in California with rekindled love, Ben Affleck.