Jelly Roll sued by Pennsylvania wedding band with same name, accused of harming reputation with prison stint

Jelly Roll is being sued by a Philadelphia-based band with the same name that claims the country star has infringed on its trademark and caused its business "irreparable harm."

The lawsuit, filed last week, claims the wedding and charitable band Jellyroll owns the trademark Jellyroll and has been using the name since 1980, four years before the 39-year-old singer was born.

"The Plaintiff, professionally known as Jellyroll has been providing musical and vocal accompaniment for celebratory and charitable events first in the Delaware Valley and now throughout the Northeast part of the United States since at least 1980, including, among other notable events, two appearances at the White House for President George W. Bush and his family," a lawsuit obtained by FOX Business says.

"Conversely, Defendant, who was not born until 1984 in Antioch, Tennessee, claims in published interviews that his mother referred to him as Jelly Roll as a small child."

The suit claims Jelly Roll’s name has caused confusion with who is playing what event in the northeast and that the country star’s fame has destroyed its Google presence.

"Prior to the Defendant’s recent rise in notoriety, a search of the name of Jellyroll on most search engines, and particularly Google, returned references to the Plaintiff," the lawsuit says. "Now, any such search on Google returns multiple references to Defendant, perhaps as many as 18-20 references before any reference to Plaintiff’s entertainment dance band known as Jellyroll® can be found.

"Defendant’s unapologetic continued infringing acts and conduct, unless enjoined by this Court, will continue to cause consumer confusion, mistake, and deception."

The band also says in the lawsuit that Jellyroll’s team had emailed the band to discuss a cease-and-desist letter sent by the band.

"Several conversations ensued and at one point Defendant’s counsel inquired as to whether Defendant really was in competition with Plaintiff," the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit also claims Jelly Roll’s prison stint for felony robbery charges has harmed the band's reputation by association.

"Because of Defendant’s troubled past, which includes a felony conviction and imprisonment, such association as averred above has caused additional harm to Plaintiff among the public and trade," the suit says.

FOX Business has reached out to Jelly Roll for comment.

Jelly Roll rose to prominence with his 2021 album, "Ballad of the Broken," but had been creating music for years before he got recognition.

"I just always had faith that God had a bigger purpose for what I was trying to do," Jelly Roll previously told Fox News Digital of his career struggles.

The musician had a tumultuous upbringing and was imprisoned before he had the chance to graduate high school. He served time when he was 14 and welcomed his first child, daughter Bailee, while still behind bars.

Jelly Roll has since gotten his life on track and has full custody of Bailee and raises her with his wife, Bunnie Xo. Bunnie, a former sex worker, and Jelly Roll tied the knot in 2016.

The singer dominated the 2024 CMT Music Awards April 7, taking home three trophies.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Larry Fink contributed to this report.

