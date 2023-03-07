Expand / Collapse search
January Jones slams Hollywood execs for not going back to work post pandemic: 'Come back into the office'

The 'Mad Men' actress complained that taped auditions can cost money and take up time

January Jones is calling out Hollywood executives, criticizing the work-from-home trend they continue to use inspired by the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Note to Hollywood," the "X-Men" actress wrote to her Instagram story. "It's time for casting directors to come back into the office like everyone else. To audition actors in person."

"And if anyone asks for a FEE to audition please know that this is criminal and PATHETIC," she added.

Jones noted that the self-tape process is not beneficial to actors.

January Jones with a bold red lip stares directly at the camera in a black hooded dress

January Jones called upon casting directors to go back into the office. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival / Getty Images)

January Jones Instagram story saying she wants to go back to auditioning in person

January Jones voiced her frustrations over casting directors not returning to the office and requiring actors to do taped auditions from home. (January Jones/Instagram / Fox News)

"I personally have had to self tape several times since the pandemic began and there is zero benefit to it for anyone involved," she wrote.

Jones listed a litany of problems with the process, stating, "It's time consuming, expensive, and a drag to whomever you have to drag in to read with you (sorry Mom), and is often done with zero direction/notes."

January Jones with slicked back hair smiles on the red carpet in a halter dress with blues and greens and oranges

January Jones listed the reasons why she doesn't find self-tapes to be beneficial for actors. (Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

Jones has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades, starring in projects like "Mad Men" and "Spinning Out." She shared her frustration for actors who were just entering the business.

"I can't imagine how difficult it must be for an actor just starting out if an established actor has to beg for a zoom meeting [sic] when an in person audition is ‘unavailable,’" she explained.

"Please do better," she pleaded.

January Jones in a green polka dot dress at an event

January Jones last project "Spinning Out" premiered in 2020. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair / Getty Images)

Although she has two upcoming credits to her name on IMDB, Jones has not been in a released project since 2020.          