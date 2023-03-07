January Jones slams Hollywood execs for not going back to work post pandemic: 'Come back into the office'

January Jones is calling out Hollywood executives, criticizing the work-from-home trend they continue to use inspired by the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Note to Hollywood," the "X-Men" actress wrote to her Instagram story. "It's time for casting directors to come back into the office like everyone else. To audition actors in person."

"And if anyone asks for a FEE to audition please know that this is criminal and PATHETIC," she added.

Jones noted that the self-tape process is not beneficial to actors.

"I personally have had to self tape several times since the pandemic began and there is zero benefit to it for anyone involved," she wrote.

Jones listed a litany of problems with the process, stating, "It's time consuming, expensive, and a drag to whomever you have to drag in to read with you (sorry Mom), and is often done with zero direction/notes."

Jones has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades, starring in projects like "Mad Men" and "Spinning Out." She shared her frustration for actors who were just entering the business.

"I can't imagine how difficult it must be for an actor just starting out if an established actor has to beg for a zoom meeting [sic] when an in person audition is ‘unavailable,’" she explained.

"Please do better," she pleaded.

Although she has two upcoming credits to her name on IMDB, Jones has not been in a released project since 2020.