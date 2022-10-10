Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Hulu

Hulu raises subscription prices

Disney reported a total of 46.2 million Hulu subscribers at the end of its third quarter in August

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 10

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Hulu raised prices for its ad-supported and ad-free subscription tiers on Monday by $1 and $2 per month, respectively.  

Under the planned hike that was disclosed in August, ad-supported Hulu will now cost $7.99 per month ($79.99 per year) instead of $6.99 per month. Meanwhile, Hulu without ads will cost $14.99 per month, up from $12.99 per month. The prices of Hulu's bundles with Disney+ and ESPN+ will remain unchanged.

The latest pricing change comes after Disney raised the price of ESPN+ to $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year, on Aug. 23. At the time, Disney said that the ESPN+ hike would not affect the price of its bundle with Hulu and Disney+ nor the $74.99 cost for Ultimate Fighting Championship pay-per-view events. 

DRAFTKINGS SHARES JUMP ON ESPN BRAND PARTNERSHIP REPORTS

The move comes ahead of the highly anticipated rollout of Disney+'s ad-supported tier on Dec. 8. The ad-supported Disney+ tier will cost $7.99 per month, while ad-free Disney+ will increase to $10.99 per month from $7.99. At that time, bundle and Hulu and Live TV pricing will be as follows: 

Bundle plans

- Disney+ and Hulu bundle with ads: $9.99 per month

- Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads: $12.99 per month 

- Disney+ (no ads), Hulu and ESPN+ (with ads): $14.99 per month (Existing subscribers only)

- Disney+ and Hulu (no ads) and ESPN+ (with ads): $19.99 per month 

Hulu and Live TV plans

- Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ with ads: $69.99 per month

- Disney+ (no ads), Hulu and ESPN+ (with ads): $74.99 per month

- Disney+ and Hulu (no ads) and ESPN+ (with ads): $82.99 per month

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As of the end of its third quarter in August, Disney reported a total of 221 million total subscriptions across its three streaming offerings. Hulu and ESPN+ account for 46.2 million and 22.8 million subscribers, respectively, while Disney+ makes up the remaining 152.1 million. 

Image 1 of 3

In this photo illustration, a Hulu logo is seen on a smartphone screen with a Hulu website in the background. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) | Getty Images

The company continues to expect that Disney+ will become profitable in 2024. However, Disney now anticipates that its total subscribers will fall to 215 million to 245 million by the end of fiscal 2024, compared with previous guidance of 230 million to 260 million.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 95.16 -1.94 -1.99%

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has floated the possibility of combining all three services into one app. However, that move would require Disney to purchase Comcast's 33% minority stake in Hulu. 