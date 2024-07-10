'How I Met Your Mother' star selling Los Angeles home for $3.8M

"How I Met Your Mother" star Josh Radnor is selling his Los Angeles home.

The actor is selling his approximate 3,580-square-foot Los Feliz home for $3.8 million, choosing to list it with Fred Dapp of The Agency. The Spanish Mediterranean four-bedroom, three-bathroom house features an open floor plan and is full of historic charm.

Upon entry, guests are greeted in a large foyer with beautiful artwork on the ceiling and a wooden staircase accented with colorful vintage tiles. Throughout the home, guests will also find hand-carved doors and stained-glass windows.

To the left of the entrance is the living room. The cozy living area features unique light fixtures hanging down from the beamed ceiling, as well as a wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors and built-in bookcases.

JOSH RADNOR TALKS SHEDDING 'HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER' CHARACTER, CREATING NEW MUSIC

Along with big windows on each wall bringing in natural light, the living room also has direct access to the backyard.

Across the foyer, following an arched entryway, is the dining room, which can be accessed through wooden sliding farmhouse doors. The spacious room is large enough for an eight-person dining table and also has direct access to the home's backyard.

Elsewhere in the home lies the kitchen, with light blue cabinets, white countertopsand a red tiled backsplash. The farmhouse sink is located under a window with views of the yard.

It also features all new appliances, including a double oven, a dishwasher and a bar counter, which acts as an additional seating or dining area. There are also built-in Sono speakers throughout the home, making it perfect for entertaining.

Connected to the kitchen is a cozy sitting area with rustic hardwood floors that extend from the kitchen. The room is surrounded by windows and leads directly to the backyard.

Once upstairs, visitors will find all four bedrooms, including the primary suite. Aside from being quite spacious, the primary bedroom features a few windows, bringing in natural light, as well as a viewing balcony.

The main bedroom also boasts a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom, with both a Jacuzzi tub and a standing shower.

The remaining three bedrooms also have their own walk-in closets, ensuring there is enough storage space for everyone in the home. Nearly everything in the home has been refinished, including the bathrooms, which include new vanities.

The home's courtyard features a sitting area, which can be accessed from the living room, dining room and kitchen.

There is also a separate section a few steps away with additional seating, as well as a picnic table, fountain and a hidden hammock retreat.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

There is also a two-car garage, which is fully equipped with an upgraded electric car charging port.

Nestled in Los Feliz Oaks, the home is just minutes away from nearby hiking trails, popular restaurants and the iconic Los Angeles landmark, the Griffith Observatory.