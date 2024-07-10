Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment
Published

'How I Met Your Mother' star selling Los Angeles home for $3.8M

Josh Radnor starred on 'How I Met Your Mother' for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014

"How I Met Your Mother" star Josh Radnor is selling his Los Angeles home.

The actor is selling his approximate 3,580-square-foot Los Feliz home for $3.8 million, choosing to list it with Fred Dapp of The Agency. The Spanish Mediterranean four-bedroom, three-bathroom house features an open floor plan and is full of historic charm.

Upon entry, guests are greeted in a large foyer with beautiful artwork on the ceiling and a wooden staircase accented with colorful vintage tiles. Throughout the home, guests will also find hand-carved doors and stained-glass windows.

To the left of the entrance is the living room. The cozy living area features unique light fixtures hanging down from the beamed ceiling, as well as a wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors and built-in bookcases.

The outside of a Los Angeles home with inset of Josh Radnor on the red carpet.

Josh Radnor is selling his home in Los Angeles for $3.8 million. (Anthony Barcelo; Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images / Fox News)

Upon entering the home, guests are greeted with beautiful artwork on the ceiling and a staircase with vintage tiles.

Upon entering the home, guests are greeted with beautiful artwork on the ceiling and a staircase with vintage tiles. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

JOSH RADNOR TALKS SHEDDING 'HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER' CHARACTER, CREATING NEW MUSIC

Along with big windows on each wall bringing in natural light, the living room also has direct access to the backyard.

Across the foyer, following an arched entryway, is the dining room, which can be accessed through wooden sliding farmhouse doors. The spacious room is large enough for an eight-person dining table and also has direct access to the home's backyard.

The living room features built-in bookshelves and a wood-burning fireplace.

The living room features built-in bookshelves and a wood-burning fireplace. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

The dining room fits a table for eight people and has direct access to the backyard.

The dining room fits a table for eight people and has direct access to the backyard. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

Elsewhere in the home lies the kitchen, with light blue cabinets, white countertopsand a red tiled backsplash. The farmhouse sink is located under a window with views of the yard. 

It also features all new appliances, including a double oven, a dishwasher and a bar counter, which acts as an additional seating or dining area. There are also built-in Sono speakers throughout the home, making it perfect for entertaining.

The kitchen features all blue cabinets, white countertops and a red-tiled backsplash.

The kitchen features all blue cabinets, white countertops and a red-tiled backsplash. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

The sitting room connected to the kitchen features rustic hardwood floors and access to the backyard.

The sitting room connected to the kitchen features rustic hardwood floors and access to the backyard. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

Connected to the kitchen is a cozy sitting area with rustic hardwood floors that extend from the kitchen. The room is surrounded by windows and leads directly to the backyard.

Once upstairs, visitors will find all four bedrooms, including the primary suite. Aside from being quite spacious, the primary bedroom features a few windows, bringing in natural light, as well as a viewing balcony.

The spacious primary bedroom features a viewing balcony.

The spacious primary bedroom features a viewing balcony. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom.

The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

The main bedroom also boasts a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom, with both a Jacuzzi tub and a standing shower.

The remaining three bedrooms also have their own walk-in closets, ensuring there is enough storage space for everyone in the home. Nearly everything in the home has been refinished, including the bathrooms, which include new vanities. 

A split of two bedrooms, one with a bunkbed.

The home's bedrooms are upstairs, and they all have walk-in closets. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

A bathroom with pink tiles.

Everything in the home has been refinished, including the bathrooms. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

The home's courtyard features a sitting area, which can be accessed from the living room, dining room and kitchen. 

There is also a separate section a few steps away with additional seating, as well as a picnic table, fountain and a hidden hammock retreat.

The backyard features multiple seating areas and beautiful landscaping.

The courtyard can be accessed from the dining room, living room and kitchen. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

The backyard has a fountain and a hammock retreat.

The backyard has a fountain and a hammock retreat. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

There is also a two-car garage, which is fully equipped with an upgraded electric car charging port.

Nestled in Los Feliz Oaks, the home is just minutes away from nearby hiking trails, popular restaurants and the iconic Los Angeles landmark, the Griffith Observatory.

The two-car garage is covered with ivy on the outside.

The two-car garage features an electric car charging port. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

