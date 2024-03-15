Haylie Duff lists Texas home for $3.2M after leaving California for Lone Star state

Nearly four years after relocating her family from California to Texas, Haylie Duff has listed her Santa Barbara-style estate in Austin for $3.2 million.

The actress and her fiancé Matt Rosenberg, who purchased the 4,200 square foot home for $1.9 million in 2020, were initially drawn to the overall "energy" of the space, real estate agent Scott Michaels told FOX Business.

"What grabbed my clients’ attention was the energy of the home as well as the privacy it affords," he said. "The timeless Santa Barbara-style, indoor/outdoor living and fantastic community/location are big draws for potential buyers."

HAYLIE DUFF ON MOVING TO TEXAS AND MAINTAINING A HOLLYWOOD CAREER: 'MAKE THE RIGHT DECISION FOR YOUR FAMILY'

Originally built in 2013, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home features a cream-colored stucco exterior and an array of customized interior details including unique built-ins, arched doorways, light fixtures, coffered ceilings and crown molding.

Located on one acre in a private community of Spanish Oaks (just twenty minutes outside of Austin), the two-level space also includes a loaded chef’s kitchen, multiple living rooms, a swimming pool and spa, a second-floor balcony and an outdoor kitchen area.

Haylie, who shares daughters, Lulu Gray, 5, and Ryan Ava, 8, with Rosenberg, previously opened up to Fox News Digital about the decision to relocate to the Lone Star state.

"Well, you know, I grew up in Texas," she said in 2022. "Texas is my home state. And so, I always imagined that I would come back to Texas and raise our family here and things like that."

"And we imagined it probably more as our girls were going into middle school or that age," she added. "But when the pandemic happened, we just kind of looked at each other, and we were like, 'Should we? Should we get a little more space and a little fresh air?"

At the time, Haylie - who made her directorial debut in the 2022 film "Project Baby" - admitted she was fearful of how the move would impact her career in Hollywood.

"I think so much of my fear of moving out of Los Angeles was that my career was there and that I would never work again or something like that," she shared. "And, you know, I think this has all taught us that Zoom certainly can be a very powerful tool. And we can, you know, very luckily for me, get to continue to work from here, and I get to live near my dad … I haven't lived here (near) my dad in a really long time.

"There's a lot of family here that I get to spend time with now that I didn't before. And we love it," she continued. "We've met great friends here, and we really landed in a great spot here."

"I'm very grateful that work opportunities have still been there for me," Haylie added. "And I also am a big believer in God's got your back. And so you make the right decision for your family, and he's got it."