Grammy-nominated OneRepublic musician lists Chicago area home for $3.75 million

Grammy-nominated musician Zach Filkins of OneRepublic has put his house on the market.

Originally built in 1912, Filkins purchased the home in the Chicago area with his wife, Lindsay, in 2009. It has been completely remodeled by the couple in partnership with architect Michael Abraham. The couple drew heavy inspiration from the architecture in New Orleans when it came to designing the home.

The 9,022-square-foot home boasts four floors, including a finished basement, for optimal space. The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home is on the market for $3.75 million.

On the main floor, visitors will find the living room, which features colorful wallpaper, hardwood floors, a wall of black built-in shelving, a wooden ceiling and a double-sided fireplace, the other side of which warms up the family room.

The family room is a cozy space with windows covering all three walls, and French doors leading to the backyard providing natural light into the entire home. The blue walls perfectly complement the white fireplace, which houses a flat-screen TV above its mantle.

Elsewhere, on the main floor, is the dining room. The wood-paneled dining room features its own fireplace as well as a wall of windows providing views of the backyard and glass French doors that lead right to the veranda.

Connected to the dining room is the spacious kitchen, which features all-new appliances, including a double oven, a sub-zero refrigerator and freezer, a wine cooler, a microwave, a dishwasher and much more.

The kitchen is a dream for all who love to cook. It comes with a massive walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry, and an oversized island in the center with additional seating around it and silver fusion quartzite countertops, as well as a custom wood/gas pizza oven.

Moving up to the second floor, visitors will find the spacious primary suite, which comes with a sizable en suite bathroom with two sinks, a soaking tub, a stand-up shower and two walk-in closets.

Each of the remaining four bedrooms also includes an ensuite bathroom, and are found throughout the rest of the house. The top floor consists of another bedroom with a private office nook overlooking the backyard.

In addition to adding more square footage to the home, the basement also houses many of the home's more fun features.

Once downstairs, visitors will find a room for every activity, including an exercise gym, a soundproof music studio, a theater room, an arts and crafts room and a sixth full bathroom.

Outside, the home is just as beautiful as on the inside. It is surrounded by big grass fields, big enough to add a swimming pool if desired, and has many places to sit, both under the covered patio or uncovered near the firepit.

The home also boasts an attached garage, big enough to house three cars. While situated on a private lot, the home is close to many hip areas. It is a short walk to local schools, downtown La Grange, Garden Market Western Springs, La Grange Country Club and La Grange Field Club.