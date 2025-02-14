Four Seasons resort in Thailand to get highlighted in new 'White Lotus' season

A stunning Four Seasons resort in Thailand is expected to make major appearances in HBO’s highly-anticipated third season of "The White Lotus."

The show, directed by creator Mike White, used multiple spots around the Four Seasons Resort Koh Sumai as filming locations for the upcoming third season starring big names like Leslie Bibb, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Four Seasons, a privately-held hospitality company based in Canada, opened its Koh Samui resort some 18 years ago. It was "built on the site of a former orchard" of coconut trees, per Four Seasons.

Nestled on the Thai island of Koh Samui, the resort boasts 71 rooms, including 60 pool villas and 11 private residence rentals. Some of its amenities include a "Secret Garden Spa," several on-site restaurants and bars, a main pool and a Muay Thai boxing ring, the Four Seasons website showed.

The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui will provide the backdrop for the villas and rooms that some of the third-season’s characters will stay in, as well as for two restaurants, the pool, beach, gym and certain other facilities that they use at a fictional "White Lotus" resort in Thailand, according to a recent press release from Warners Bros. Discovery.

The show’s use of the Four Seasons Resort Koh Sumai will mark the third time that one of the hotel company’s properties has had a major presence in "The White Lotus." The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii and the San Domenico Palace, Taormina in Italy were heavily featured in its past seasons.

"Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui's breathtaking natural beauty and rich cultural setting make it a perfect backdrop for the highly anticipated third season of The White Lotus," Marc Speichert, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Four Seasons, said in a statement to FOX Business.

"Following the first two seasons, we saw a surge in travel interest to Hawai'i and Italy, and we're already experiencing a similar response for Thailand," he added. "Interest in Koh Samui has been rising for over a year, with a sharp acceleration in the past four months – not just for our resort, but also for Four Seasons properties in Bangkok, Chiang Rai, and Chiang Mai."

The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui isn’t the only hotel slated to make appearances in season three of "The White Lotus." Fans of the show also can expect to see parts of Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort, Anantara Mai Khao Phuket, Anantara Bophut Koh Samui and Rosewood Phuket, among others, per Warners Bros. Discovery.

The third season of "The White Lotus," which airs its first episode on Sunday, will span eight episodes total.

Its inaugural season scored a whopping 10 Emmy awards. The second season landed Aubrey Plaza an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series and notched for other Emmy awards.

