Emma Stone's LA home sells for over $4 million in less than two weeks

Emma Stone's Westwood home is officially off the market.

The Golden Globe winner's Spanish bungalow-style home was listed one month ago and sold less than two weeks later, according to The Wall Street Journal. Stone listed the house for just under $4 million, ultimately selling it for $4.3 million. That was $2 million more than what she paid for it in 2019.

Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, had been using the 3,276-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom place as a second home. It was purchased by William Morris talent agent Norman Brokaw.

Over 100 people attended the first open house. The listing agent, Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty, said, "To be honest, people were just really enthralled with the property. I just think the property spoke."

Hidden behind a green gate is a courtyard featuring the original tiling from when the house was built in the 1920s. The courtyard leads to a sunken living room, accessed through French doors and down an iron-railed staircase.

In true 1920s fashion, the home features arched doorways and wooden beams in the ceiling, with the living room boasting a fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

Elsewhere, the house includes a sitting room connected to an all-white eat-in kitchen featuring a blue oven for a pop of color and a farmhouse sink.

The primary bathroom of the home boasts many features, including a vanity with two mirrors, a vintage bathtub, a dressing area and a walk-in shower.

The property features a one-bedroom guest house with its own driveway, kitchen and living room.

While Stone has sold her Los Angeles home, she owns two more properties in different states — an apartment in New York City and her primary residence, her mansion in Austin, Texas.