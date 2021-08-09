Ellen DeGeneres announces her show gave away half a billion dollars in promo for final season

It’s the end of the road — but it’s apparently been a highly generous journey.

The "Ellen DeGeneres Show" has unveiled a promo video for its final season, which premieres Monday, Sept. 13. In it, the show proclaims that it has doled out a staggering amount in its famous charitable giveaways over the years: nearly a half-billion dollars in total.

The trailer also highlights the show’s on-air accomplishments in the years since its launch in 2003, including 4,000 celeb guests — including A-listers like Michelle Obama, Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.

In the lead-up to the "Ellen" show’s end, the embattled comedian has faced several scandals, including allegations that "Ellen" has a toxic workplace environment behind the scenes — a bombshell that made the boundary-breaking comedian seem like a hypocrite for her "be kind" catchphrase.

In an explosive Buzzfeed report in July 2020, former staffers raised allegations of racism behind the scenes and allegations of sexual misconduct from producers, resulting in an investigation from Warner Media and three producers getting ousted from the show last August. It’s all a far cry from where her public image first began in the 1990s, as an underdog and an LGBTQ pioneer.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation," DeGeneres said in a Season 18 monologue. "I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected … I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

In May, when news broke that "Ellen" was ending, sources told The Post that her contract was up in 2022 regardless, and her official reason for the end of "Ellen" is that it’s "not a challenge anymore."

She’ll still be on TV, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, producing "Ellen’s Game of Games" on NBC and "The Masked Dancer" on Fox, "Ellen’s Next Great Designer" on HBO Max and "Endangered" on discovery+, among others.

Touted as the "farewell season," the 19th and final year of "Ellen" will premiere on Sept. 13.