Disney+ Middle East aligns with censorship policies, ‘Lightyear’ won't stream on platform

Disney+ Middle East announced that the company will not release "Lightyear" or "Baymax" on its platform.

The decision stems from the platform not releasing Pixar’s "Lightyear" in the region, due to the film featuring a same-sex kiss. The Disney+ series "Baymax" will also not be released since it includes LGBTQ characters.

"Lightyear" stars Chris Evans as the infamous space traveler that fans grew to love in Disney’s animated film "Toy Story," released in 1995.

However, Disney+ Middle East content will align with local regulatory requirements, and the platform will reportedly modify its content to avoid regional sensitivities, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite Disney+ Middle East not showing kid-focused content with LGBTQ references, the platform will include films such as "Doctor Strange and the Multitude of Madness" – which was banned from theaters in select Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Over the past year, Disney has censored several movies across the Gulf, as films including "Thor: Love and Thunder," "West Side Story," and "Eternals" did not release in theaters due to their features of LGBTQ scenes and topics.

The move seemingly comes on the heels of the release strategy for the platform with the standards of the United Arab Emirates.

Although "Lightyear," "Baymax" and "Doctor Strange and the Multitude of Madness" failed to reach cinemas in the region, UAE culturally sensitive content for adult-focused audiences played in theaters.

According to reports, the "Doctor Strange" sequel and "Eternals" were released in UAE cinemas, but with modifications as Chloé Zhao’s movie "was edited to remove all public displays of affections."

"Content offerings differ across our many Disney+ markets, based upon a number of factors. Content available should align with local regulatory requirements," a Disney spokesperson told the outlet.

Disney+ offers parental controls for families to determine what children and other family members watch.

Disney did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.