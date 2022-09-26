Culture of 'Monarch': Country drama inspires new music, themed whiskey and jewelry line

"Monarch" tells the story of turmoil brewing within the Roman family, who are known as country music royalty, but an entire realm was created behind the musical drama for fans to truly connect with the series.

From bourbon to baubles, bops and boots, "Monarch" focused on in-depth character development outside the one-hour program.

Music is certainly the highlight of the series, though, with country star Trace Adkins singing new songs, and a few of his famous friends, including Shania Twain, Martina McBride and Little Big Town, stepping in with vocals.

‘MONARCH’ MELODIES: COUNTRY MUSIC TAKES CENTER STAGE ON TRACE ADKINS' NEW FOX TV DRAMA

Adkins plays patriarch Albie Roman, who is known on the show as the "Texas Truthteller." A new, double-barreled whiskey named "TruthTeller 1839 Bourbon" launched earlier this month, and will also play a part in a storyline airing later this year.

Available exclusively through ReserveBar and Next Century Spirits, the bourbon is "aged twice in charred, new American oak barrels" and "has depth and richness of flavor. Notes of sweet and smoke take the stage and a smooth, long finish is a fitting encore."

‘MONARCH’ STAR MARTINA MCBRIDE TALKS ‘JUICY’ DEBUT IN COUNTRY DRAMA: ‘IT’S BIG'

"At Truthteller, we dedicate our craft to anyone whose conviction is undeniable. As the official bourbon whiskey of FOX’s musical drama, ‘Monarch,’ Truthteller 1839 was born from the spirit of the ‘Texas Truthteller’ himself, Albie Roman. It’s crafted for those who share this spirit. The wild ones. The brash ones. The wise ones. And anyone with a truth to tell."

In addition to libations, Nyelle crafted a line of luxurious gold pieces for the "Monarch Jewelry Collection," which highlights the incredible transformation of the butterfly.

Inspired by the country drama, the collection of rings, necklaces and earrings represents "rebirth and new beginnings to uplift, motivate, and move you to become the strongest version of yourself."

The drama, which was created by Melissa London Hilfers, features Caitlyn Smith singing the theme song, "The Card You Gamble," along with a number of new tracks for the show.

Anna Friel sings "American Cowgirl," while Adkins steps up for "Good Hearted Woman," and the entire "Monarch" cast joins together for the song "The Brambles."

‘MONARCH’ STAR TRACE ADKINS SHARES THE REAL REASON HE DIDN'T ASK BLAKE SHELTON OR TIM MCGRAW FOR ACTING ADVICE

"Monarch" made sure to mirror real life with a roster of power players in the country music scene, including performances by Shania Twain, Martina McBride and Little Big Town.

"I’m super pumped that they’re bringing in all of these legends of country music to be part of the show, it just makes it feel a little more real, and it’s fun to see my friends on TV," Smith told Fox News Digital.

Former The Gossip lead singer, Beth Ditto, in her role as Gigi Taylor-Roman, performed a twangy, country western rendition of Emmy Award-winning musician Lizzo’s hit song "Juice."

Martina McBride admitted she was "so excited" to be part of the show. "I mean, I read the script, and I was like, ‘This is juicy, it’s big, it’s exciting.’ I was really thrilled to be asked to be a part of it."

She added, "When you think of all of the people that they could have asked to be a part of this, especially the first show, the debut show, there are so many, so I don’t know why I got chosen. It’s so special to be asked to be a part of something like this. I think this show is going to be one of those shows that everybody wants to watch."

"We got a glimpse into the world of acting, and it's definitely a different thing," Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town exclusively told Fox News Digital at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors .

Kimberly Schlapman characterized the process of filming and working in front of a camera as "slower" than what the band is used to with their electric, onstage concerts, with Westbrook agreeing, "It's a lot slower."

"I think our taste of it is, you know, we've shot music videos, so there's an element of that production we were used to, but we weren't used to the long waiting," Phillip Sweet said. "Then to watch those incredible actors just on their mark as soon as like the scene is ready. They're just going," Karen Fairchild said. "It's going to be an incredible show. Country fans are going to love it."

Adkins exclusively told Fox News Digital that one of the pleasures of his first starring television roles was being able to delve into the deep history of country music.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

He had the chance to sing a few Hank Williams and Merle Haggard songs on the show, and admitted, "I never would have gone in studio and covered that, but it’s been a lot of fun being able to record as Albie."

The "Hillbilly Bone" singer said filming was made even more special with the guest appearances by friends and family within his country community, including one day when Tanya Tucker stopped by.

"It’s a lot of fun to be on this show and have all the musical guests come in. That’s a real treat for me," Adkins said.

He joked that having a camera around was truly "the biggest difference" when it came to performing versus acting.

"I think every time I walk up to a microphone and sing a song, I'm portraying whatever the mood or the character is in that song. So, I do it all the time," Adkins said.

Adkins isn't a stranger to acting and had previous stints on television and in the recent movies "Old Henry," "Apache Junction" and "Badland." He admitted portraying patriarch Albie Roman wasn't too far off from his normal, "no-nonsense" approach to life.

"He’s not very animated, and neither am I. We say what we’ve gotta say, and don’t have to yell it… just kind of move through this life as softly and peacefully as they’ll allow us to, but when they don’t – we'll do what we’ve gotta do."

The "You’re Gonna Miss This" crooner was impressed with the "great writers on the show" and was always left wanting more after he finished reading a new script. "There’s a lot of curveballs that are going to come that you don’t see coming," he said.

"Monarch" airs Tuesdays on FOX.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.