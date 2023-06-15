Country duo War Hippies support military through music and 'American-made' merchandise

It's a dream come true for Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis to play country music for a living as the War Hippies. It's an honor for them to be able to give back to military families.

The War Hippies recently toured with Travis Tritt and Chris Janson on the Can't Miss Tour and have climbed the country music charts with their debut single "Killin' It."

Known for their melodies and inspiring songwriting, the guys also have a personal connection with the military community as Marine and Army combat veterans.

Not only are the War Hippies creating music for the masses, they've also partnered with "veteran-owned businesses" to create merchandise that supports service members.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR CHEF GATOR IS TEACHING FANS HOW TO EAT LIKE THE DUTTONS WITH NEW COOKBOOK

"I've always loved country music. I grew up in Colorado working on ranches and doing rodeo," Brown exclusively told Fox News Digital backstage at the CMA Fest. "I joined the Marine Corps, never played a guitar in my life, but I started off with a kind of cowboy poetry."

Brown picked up a guitar in the Marine Corps and fell in love with music. He had "every intention" of staying with the Marines, "doing 20 years and retiring." But just before reenlisting for his second term, he decided to pursue music.

KEVIN COSTNER MORTGAGED HIS $50M HOME TO FUND NEW MOVIE SERIES

Reis started playing the violin at a young age and received a full music scholarship to attend Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Following the September 11 attacks, Reis was compelled to help his country, gave up his scholarship and joined the Army. He served in Iraq with the 1st Infantry Division in 2004.

"The thing was, with Scott, he discovered his music in Iraq. I rediscovered mine," Reis said. "I had the epiphany that I was being an idiot and that I needed to get back. I needed to get back into my music and take advantage of the blessings and the talent that I've been given."

While Brown and Reis both served in Iraq, they had different experiences serving at different times.

"We say it's a $1 million experience you wouldn't pay $1 for," Reis said.

"What it did was it really just helped shape me as a man, helped me look at myself in the mirror, helped me become a better listener and … when you face your mortality at that age, at a young age like that, it really puts a lot of things into perspective.

"I would like to say that it was one of the most defining events in my entire life."

Brown recalled serving with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit in 2003.

"I was a scout with the light armored reconnaissance, and I love my job," he said. "I think that when you've been in a situation like that, you just have a different perspective on life coming out of it."

He emphasized "this promise that you make, like, ‘Hey, if I make it out of here alive, I better live a life that is worth living and worth the sacrifice that our brothers and sisters paid that didn't get to come home.'

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM POST

"I think that it shows in the music because, as songwriters, as creators as well, you know, that's a part of our story."

WATCH: WAR HIPPIES BRING AWARENESS TO VETERAN CAUSES THROUGH COUNTRY MUSIC

Even after leaving the military, the duo continued to do their part to help their country while on the road to stardom.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Brown founded Base Camp 40 – Warriors in the Wild, a nonprofit that offers veterans outdoor adventures.

Reis serves on the Nashville Task Force of the Special Operators Transition Foundation, a nonprofit that assists Special Forces Operation Veterans with the successful transition from the service into their next careers in corporate America.

"For us to be able to use our platform with music to bring focus to veteran causes, that's definitely one of the reasons why we do this," Brown said.

"I mean, we love playing music, but being able to help raise money, to bring awareness to different situations in the veteran community, it still feels like we're serving."

The War Hippies partnered with "veteran-owned, American-made" Nine Line Apparel for manufacturing and fulfillment of their official band merchandise.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"One of the things that we love about them is the amount that they do for the veteran community and giving back as well," Brown added.

"They have a bunch of different organizations they work with that we work with, and we try to, you know, spread the love as much as possible."