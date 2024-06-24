Expand / Collapse search
Christina Ricci lists her Los Angeles home for $2.2M

Ricci rose to fame after starring as Wednesday Addams in 'The Addams Family'

Christina Ricci is ready to say goodbye to her Los Angeles home. 

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house is on the market for $2.2 million. Originally built in 1956, Ricci bought the home in 2018 and recently teamed up with celebrity interior designer and professional house flipper, Jeff Lewis, best known for his Bravo show, "Flipping Out," to give the home a full renovation.

The home, which is listed by Mercedes Javid of The Agency, is located on a large private lot in Woodland Hills, surrounded by trees and lush greenery. The home consists of 2,718 square feet of living space, spread out between two floors.

The home also features an attached two-car garage and a front lawn adorned with trees and plants.

Christina Ricci on the red carpet with an inset of her blue home with a red door.

Christina Ricci has listed her Los Angeles home on the market for $2.2 million. (The Luxury Level/Getty Images / Fox News)

The exterior of the blue home with a red front door

Visitors can access the home via a stone staircase leading straight to the red front door. (The Luxury Level / Fox News)

Aside from the primary bedroom, which is on the second floor, the three remaining bedrooms are found on the lower level of the home. The primary bedroom not only boasts an ensuite bathroom, but also a walk-in closet and doors leading to a Juliet balcony.

A bedrrom with a gray rug and a balcony

All the home's bedrooms are found on the lower level, except for the primary bedroom, which is on the second floor. (The Luxury Level / Fox News)

A bathroom with a bathtub, shower and black and white wallpaper

The home's primary bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. (The Luxury Level / Fox News)

The open floor plan on the lower level seamlessly connects the living room with the kitchen, both of which boast features fit for entertaining.

Upon entering the living area, guests are met with a spacious room, featuring big windows, a skylight and direct access to the backyard. There is also a double-sided fireplace, with additional seating on the other side. 

Elsewhere, the home also includes a dedicated office and a laundry room.

A living room with colorful wallpaper and a door leading to the backyard.

The open floor plan seamlessly connects the living room with the kitchen. (The Luxury Level / Fox News)

A living room with a fireplace and wooden chairs.

On the other side of the double fireplace is a second living room with additional seating. (The Luxury Level / Fox News)

In addition, the home also features a smart kitchen, full of the highest quality JennAir appliances, as well as all new custom cabinetry, marble countertops and white shelving. It is the perfect kitchen for entertaining, boasting a center island, built-in microwave drawer, panel ready dishwasher and an under-the-counter beverage fridge.

Bridging the kitchen and living room together is a dining area, located in between the two spaces.

A kitchen with white cabinets, marble countertops and shelving

The kitchen features custom marble countertops, white cabinets and shelving. (The Luxury Level / Fox News)

A wooden dining table in front of windows.

Bridging the living room and dining room together is the dining area, located in between the two areas. (The Luxury Level / Fox News)

The home's backyard features plenty of seating, a putting green, a sizable swimming pool, waterfalls, a pond and a path that leads up to the top of the hillside property, with more seating.

Ricci shot to child stardom in 1991, when she starred as Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family." She would go on to star in "Casper," "Now and Then" and "Pan Am," most recently starring in "Yellowjackets" and the hit Netflix show "Wednesday."

The backyard features a large pool and a putting green.

The backyard features a large pool and a putting green. (The Luxury Level / Fox News)

