Christina Ricci lists her Los Angeles home for $2.2M

Christina Ricci is ready to say goodbye to her Los Angeles home.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house is on the market for $2.2 million. Originally built in 1956, Ricci bought the home in 2018 and recently teamed up with celebrity interior designer and professional house flipper, Jeff Lewis, best known for his Bravo show, "Flipping Out," to give the home a full renovation.

The home, which is listed by Mercedes Javid of The Agency, is located on a large private lot in Woodland Hills, surrounded by trees and lush greenery. The home consists of 2,718 square feet of living space, spread out between two floors.

The home also features an attached two-car garage and a front lawn adorned with trees and plants.

Aside from the primary bedroom, which is on the second floor, the three remaining bedrooms are found on the lower level of the home. The primary bedroom not only boasts an ensuite bathroom, but also a walk-in closet and doors leading to a Juliet balcony.

The open floor plan on the lower level seamlessly connects the living room with the kitchen, both of which boast features fit for entertaining.

Upon entering the living area, guests are met with a spacious room, featuring big windows, a skylight and direct access to the backyard. There is also a double-sided fireplace, with additional seating on the other side.

Elsewhere, the home also includes a dedicated office and a laundry room.

In addition, the home also features a smart kitchen, full of the highest quality JennAir appliances, as well as all new custom cabinetry, marble countertops and white shelving. It is the perfect kitchen for entertaining, boasting a center island, built-in microwave drawer, panel ready dishwasher and an under-the-counter beverage fridge.

Bridging the kitchen and living room together is a dining area, located in between the two spaces.

The home's backyard features plenty of seating, a putting green, a sizable swimming pool, waterfalls, a pond and a path that leads up to the top of the hillside property, with more seating.

Ricci shot to child stardom in 1991, when she starred as Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family." She would go on to star in "Casper," "Now and Then" and "Pan Am," most recently starring in "Yellowjackets" and the hit Netflix show "Wednesday."