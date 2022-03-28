Expand / Collapse search
Chris Rock comedy tour ticket prices spike after Will Smith Oscar slap

Rock’s Ego Death World Tour will include stops at more than 30 cities in North America

Will Smith’s assault of Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars may have helped boost ticket prices for the comedian’s Ego Death World Tour 2022. 

Less than 24 hours after Smith slapped Rock for making a joke at his wife’s expense, ticket prices have spiked. 

Will Smith Chris Rock Oscars slap

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Tickets for Rock’s next comedy show at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre on Wednesday are being sold for a minimum of $441, according to Ticket Club

Rock is scheduled to perform back-to-back shows Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Wilbur Theatre. Tickets for his next scheduled stand-up performance, at Atlantic City’s Borgata Events are starting at a minimum $226. 

Meanwhile, TickPick, a secondary ticketing marketplace, said Monday morning it had sold more tickets overnight to see Chris Rock than in the past month combined.  

Rock’s Ego Death World Tour will include stops at more than 30 cities in North America. The tour will wrap up in November at the Dolby Theatre, where Sunday night’s altercation with Smith took place. 

APPLE CEO TIM COOK CELEBRATES CODA'S HISTORIC OSCAR WINS

Smith stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd after storming the stage and slapping a visibly shocked Rock. The comedian had made a jab at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith over her shaved head. 

"Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it," Rock said, referencing the 1997 film "G.I. Jane," in which the lead actress Demi Moore shaved her head for the role. 

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "King Richard" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. Smith stormed the stage, slapped Rock across the face and, after going back to his seat, shouted: "Keep my wife’s out of your f---ing mouth!" 

Smith won the Best Actor Oscar later that night. The actor did not publicly apologize to Rock until later Monday, writing on his Instagram: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong." 