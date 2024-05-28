Chicago mansion from 'Home Alone' hits market for $5.25 million

The iconic brick house featured in the Christmas classic "Home Alone" is officially for sale.

The home is located in Winnetka, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The current owners bought it in 2012 for $1.585 million, but now the asking price for the five-bedroom, six-bathroom house is listed at $5.25 million.

Fans of "Home Alone" will immediately recognize the redbrick Georgia-style exterior, and while several elements of the interior have stayed the same, several upgrades have been made over the years.

Now, the home, brought to market by Coldwell Banker Realty’s Dawn McKenna Group, features "a new sun-drenched family room with sweeping 10-foot, four-inch ceilings and walls of French doors that open to the inviting backyard," according to the listing.

The kitchen was also redone to add double islands, a hidden pantry and a built-in banquette.

One of the biggest upgrades the current owners made was to the basement. In the Macaulay Culkin-led film, the basement was dark and featured a menacing furnace. But now it holds both a fully equipped gym, including a space to play basketball with a true 3-point line, and a state-of-the-art home movie theater.

Originally built in 1921, the 9,126-square-foot home sits on just over half an acre of land. It's a short walk from the home to the shores of Lake Michigan.

The owners, Tim and Trisha Johnson, spoke to The Wall Street Journal, and Trisha recalled that when the couple began looking for a home, she told her husband that she'd like to have something similar in style to the "Home Alone" house.

"At the time, neither of us knew it was in Illinois, let alone in one of the towns we were considering," she told the outlet. "We found out that it was in Winnetka when our agent added it to our list of homes to see."

She explained that when they purchased the property 12 years ago, some changes had already been made, and while they did a major renovation in 2018, she made it a point to leave the front door and central staircase the same.

"That was in the movie, and it's classic," she said. "We didn't want to take that out or touch it in any way."

"Sometimes, we'll hear the Kevin scream," she said, referring to the memorable moment from "Home Alone" when Culkin's character claps his hands to his face and screams. Fans of the movie have been known to stop by and take photos outside.

"It's a lot of fun to see people as excited as they are, just to see my house," she shared.