'Murder She Wrote,' 'Melrose Place' filming location Newhall Mansion hits the market for $7.5M

Iconic filming location Newhall Mansion has hit the market for $7.5 million.

The historical landmark, which is situated at the base of Lake Piru in Piru, California, has been used as the backdrop for hit TV shows including "Murder, She Wrote," "The X-Files," "Charlie's Angels," "Melrose Place," "Charmed" and "Hart to Hart."

More recently, Newhall Mansion, which sits on 10 acres of manicured grounds, was the filming location for work by rapper Nicki Minaj.

The 11,500 square-foot property was originally named Cook Mansion and built in 1890. Newhall Mansion was first built in 1890 and then rebuilt in 1983 to its original specifications after a fire devastated the estate.

Newhall Mansion boasts 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The estate's architectural style is a "blend of Western California heritage and Victorian luxury dating back to the citrus empires that ruled the land at the beginning of the 20th century," according to the listing.

The mansion features custom-milled floors, stained-glass windows, eight fireplaces, custom-milled wood and stone flooring, as well as a pool.

The property also boasts panoramic views of Piru Lake and the nearby mountains.

The estate also offers a den, a formal dining room, a family room, a spacious kitchen and a wood-paneled library.

The property is less than an hour away from Los Angeles and approximately 10 minutes away from the restaurants and shops of the city of Santa Clarita, which is best known for its amusement park Magic Mountains.

Newhall Mansion is also located close to the hiking, mountain bike and horse trails of the Heritage Valley area and "provides an unparalleled retreat with its exquisite interiors and enchanting gardens," per the listing.

The estate is now a venue for weddings and special events and also offers overnight accommodations for guests.

Newhall Mansion is Zoned AE - 40+ and Mills Act qualified and can accommodate up to 300 daytime guests and onsite parking for 100 cars.

According to the listing, the property offers prospective buyers "potential for substantial growth in the future."