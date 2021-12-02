Cardi B becomes Playboy’s first creative director in residence

Cardi B has a new gig.

The rapper, 29, confirmed on Thursday that Playboy has tapped her to become the brand's first-ever creative director in residence.

She will also serve as the founding creative director and a founding member of Centerfold, a new creator-led platform launching this month.

"Cardi will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more. In addition, Cardi B will serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy’s upcoming creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD," the lifestyle company PLBY Group, Inc., said in a press release.

"It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real," the Grammy-winner said in her own statement. "For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!"

Cardi continued, "I’m also excited to launch our new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what CENTERFOLD is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me."

Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group called Cardi B is "a creative genius and we are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy. Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand."

"Ya girl is now the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at @playboy!!! What a dream!! im getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from @playboy. I'm so excited for everything that's coming," she tweeted.