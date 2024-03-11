California mansion where Richard Pryor set himself on fire selling for $4.2M

The home where the late comedian Richard Pryor set himself on fire is back on the market, years after selling to retired NFL running back Rashard Mendenhall.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, dubbed Hacienda de los Suenos, is located in the acclaimed Sherwood Forest community in Northridge, California, and is sitting on the market for a cool $4.236 million.

Previously a citrus plantation, the infamous residence sits on 2.2 acres and has over 9,000 square feet of living space across six separate buildings. A legal horse property, the space also has an expansive 65-foot pool and accompanying pool house, a tennis court, putting green and a sauna.

In the main house, there are four bedrooms and bathrooms, a dining room, library and kitchen. Both the guest house and pool house have separate kitchens.

Another highlight is the billiard room, which has a massive stone fireplace.

Other luxury amenities include a professional dance studio/gym space, a wine closet, a three-car garage, an office, a kennel and parking for over two dozen vehicles.

Pryor famously set himself ablaze in 1980 at this residence, severely burning more than 50% of his body. He miraculously survived. Years later, in 2005, he died from a heart attack. His widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, recalled the horrifying incident in a 2019 conversation with People magazine in conjunction with Paramount Network's release of the documentary "I Am Richard Pryor."

"He warned me. … He said to me, 'I've decided what to do. I have to do this, otherwise I don't know how I'm going to get out. There's no way out of this, so you need to leave so you don't get hurt, too,'" she said of Pryor's decision to pour 151-proof rum on his shirt and light himself on fire with a lighter.

"I knew he was planning something, I didn't know what," she told the outlet. "I called the house. Somebody answered, and then the next thing I know, they drop the phone and I heard someone screaming and Richard at that time running through the house on fire."

Mendenhall, who played most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is now a Hollywood writer. He bought the home for $2.5 million in 2017, according to Zillow.