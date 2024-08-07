Brooke Shields is finally letting somebody get between her and her Calvins, auctioning off iconic jeans

What comes between you and Brooke Shields' Calvins? A lot of cash.

The actress and model is auctioning off that famous pair of Calvin Klein blue jeans she wore in the iconic, albeit controversial, commercial in 1980, where she told viewers "nothing" came between her and the denim.

Studio Auctions tells Fox Business that they'll start the bidding on the jeans at $20,000, but to expect the amount to surpass $100,000.

BROOKE SHIELDS REFLECTS ON HER CALVIN KLEIN AD BACKLASH: 'I WAS NAIVE'

"I am going to be an empty nester! I’m so sad," Shields said in a press release from Studio Auctions. "But now I’m going through all my closets and my things and am ready to give some of my special pieces away, like my Calvin Klein jeans."

She and husband Chris Henchy have two daughters: Rowan, 21, and Grier, 18.

"Can you imagine my waist was ever that small? It’s terrifying!" she quipped. "But I hope that somebody enjoys these just as much as I have and finds them as meaningful as I do. I can’t wait for someone to show these off!"

In 2020, Shields told Fox News that she could still wriggle herself into the denim, but it wasn't a joyful experience. "I can get into them, but it looks painful," Shields said. "I recently found them, [but] I think the last time I fit into them comfortably was probably while I was in ‘Wonderful Town’ on Broadway [back in 2004]. They’re so high-waisted."

"When I was that age, I was built like a little boy," Shields explained. "I don’t have any desire to fit back into them. I’ve had two children, and I’ve grown into a more womanly shape that I feel comfortable in and that I’m proud of. I’m celebrating who I am now, not trying to get the body I had when I was 15. One of the messages I want to share with other women is to celebrate yourself. Own your curves and strengths rather than trying to look like somebody else or be skinny. I'd rather be strong and fit than anything else."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

But the cleansing of her closet doesn't stop at the jeans. Shields is also saying goodbye to a memento from her high school days.

"This is my Dwight-Englewood cheerleading sweater," she said of her Bergen County prep school in New Jersey. "I’m very proud of this sweater, and it has a special place in my heart, and I hope that matters to somebody else."

Along with the sweater, "various report cards, commendations, and honor roll announcements" will also be available at the auction.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Additional items being sold are Shields' personal script for "Blue Lagoon," a personal scrapbook/photo album from the film and a set of portraits of Shields and ex-husband Andre Agassi, taken by photographer Peter Max.

The auction will take place in October.