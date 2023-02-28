Bob Saget's former Los Angeles home sells for $5.4M

Bob Saget's former Los Angeles home has sold for $5.4 million.

Fox News Digital confirmed the house was sold by the Saget Family Trust. Saget originally purchased the property in 2003 for $2.895 million.

According to Compass, the 6,608-square-foot house features six bedrooms, including a guest house and seven bathrooms.

The home is fit for entertaining and boasts a three-stall garage, pool, spa and a barbeque entertainment area.

Adam Saget, Bob's nephew, was the listing agent for Compass Realty.

"The natural light throughout the home is really wonderful and from almost every window you can see greenery," Adam said.

"When driving into the property, the mature manicured landscaping offers a peaceful and tranquil setting. It doesn’t feel like you are in LA. I also really like the privacy of the home. From the street, a passerby would have no idea what’s behind the gates.

"Personally, I’m going to miss our family gatherings and holiday celebrations we shared together in the home. So many great stories, lots of laughs and memories to cherish for years to come."

The "Full House" actor died Jan. 9, 2022, at 65. His cause of death was revealed as head trauma, according to a statement from Saget's family and the Orange Country Medical Examiner's office.

Authorities reported that Saget "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." The statement noted that "no drugs or alcohol were involved."

Saget was found dead in his Orlando hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton, just hours after posting on Twitter about a show he had performed in Jacksonville.

