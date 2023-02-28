Expand / Collapse search
Bob Saget's former Los Angeles home sells for $5.4M

The 'Full House' alum bought the house in 2003 for $2.895 million

Actress Melissa Joan Hart remembers 'Full House' star Bob Saget and previews her new podcast 'What Women Binge.' video

Melissa Joan Hart: Bob Saget was 'very sweet, very funny'

Actress Melissa Joan Hart remembers 'Full House' star Bob Saget and previews her new podcast 'What Women Binge.'

Bob Saget's former Los Angeles home has sold for $5.4 million.

Fox News Digital confirmed the house was sold by the Saget Family Trust. Saget originally purchased the property in 2003 for $2.895 million.

According to Compass, the 6,608-square-foot house features six bedrooms, including a guest house and seven bathrooms.

The home is fit for entertaining and boasts a three-stall garage, pool, spa and a barbeque entertainment area.

Bob Saget

Bob Saget's Los Angeles home sold for $5.4 million. (Getty Images/Compass Realty / Fox News)

Adam Saget, Bob's nephew, was the listing agent for Compass Realty. 

"The natural light throughout the home is really wonderful and from almost every window you can see greenery," Adam said.

Living room, Bob Saget

The living room features a sky-lit two-story area.  (Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions / Fox News)

"When driving into the property, the mature manicured landscaping offers a peaceful and tranquil setting. It doesn’t feel like you are in LA. I also really like the privacy of the home. From the street, a passerby would have no idea what’s behind the gates.

Entertainment area Bob Saget's house

The entertainment area features "exquisite manicured zen-like landscaping," according to the listing.  (Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions / Fox News)

"Personally, I’m going to miss our family gatherings and holiday celebrations we shared together in the home. So many great stories, lots of laughs and memories to cherish for years to come."

Bob Saget's kitchen

"The eat-in kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, breakfast counter and walk-in pantry," per the listing. (Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions / Fox News)

Bob Saget's house's pool

Bob Saget's pool. (Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions / Fox News)

The "Full House" actor died Jan. 9, 2022, at 65. His cause of death was revealed as head trauma, according to a statement from Saget's family and the Orange Country Medical Examiner's office.

Bob Saget's bathroom

The spa-like bathroom features a tub and steam shower. (Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions / Fox News)

Master bedroom, Bob Saget

The primary bedroom features a private patio and large walk-in closet.  (Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions / Fox News)

Authorities reported that Saget "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." The statement noted that "no drugs or alcohol were involved."

Saget was found dead in his Orlando hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton, just hours after posting on Twitter about a show he had performed in Jacksonville.

In addition to his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House," Saget had a standup comedy career and hosted "America's Funniest Videos."