Bob Dylan's Scottish Highland estate listed for $3.9 million

The 82-year-old has won a Nobel and Pulitzer Prize, multiple Grammys and the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his iconic songwriting and performing

Bob Dylan has listed his sprawling Scottish Highland mansion, which he has owned for the last 17 years, for $3.9 million. 

The "Blowin’ in the Wind" singer-songwriter’s 18,347 square-foot Edwardian manor known as Aultmore House was built in 1914 and sits in the small village of Nethy Bridge in Cairngorm National Park, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The home sits on 25 acres and has kept its period details, but was renovated in 2007-08 to update the heating, wiring and water systems.

A split of Bob Dylan and his estate

Bob Dylan is selling his Scottish Highland estate for $3.9 million. (Knight Frank/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com | Getty / Getty Images)

Bob Dylan's manor in the Cairngorm National Park

The home is nestled in Cairngorm National Park and sits on 25 acres. (Knight Frank/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com / Fox News)

The 16-bedroom, 11-bathroom home also features an entry hall with a limestone staircase.

It boasts four reception rooms, including a music room, with marble fireplaces, as well as a dining room, sitting room, drawing room and billiards room, all with open fireplaces. 

The home also includes three kitchens, a garden room, a basement workshop and a sunroom, according to the listing. 

A lavish living room of Bob Dylan home

The home has 16 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. (Knight Frank/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com / Fox News)

Bob Dylan estate garden

Each bedroom has a garden view. (Knight Frank/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com / Fox News)

Dylan, 82, bought the home with his brother in 2006 for $2.9 million, according to the New York Post. 

The singer-songwriter was born in Minnesota in 1941 and became an iconic voice of the 1960s with songs like "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man," "Blowin’ in the Wind" and "The Times They Are A-Changin'." 

marble entryway

The entry hall has a limestone staircase.  (Courtesy Knight Frank/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com / Fox News)

Dylan even wrote a song called "Highlands" in which he professed, "Well my heart’s in the Highland/I’m gonna go there when I feel good enough to go." 

He is both a Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winner, and continues to tour after the release of his latest album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways."

Bob Dylan bought the home with his brother for $2.9 million.

Dylan reportedly bought the home with his brother in 2006 for $2.9 million.  (Knight Frank/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com / Fox News)

Former President Barack Obama awarded Dylan the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

Young Bob Dylan playing the bass

Bob Dylan became an iconic voice of the 1960s. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"There is not a bigger giant in the history of American music," Obama said during the ceremony. "All these years later, he’s still chasing that sound and still searching for a little bit of truth, and I have to say I am a really big fan."