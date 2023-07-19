Bob Dylan's Scottish Highland estate listed for $3.9 million

Bob Dylan has listed his sprawling Scottish Highland mansion, which he has owned for the last 17 years, for $3.9 million.

The "Blowin’ in the Wind" singer-songwriter’s 18,347 square-foot Edwardian manor known as Aultmore House was built in 1914 and sits in the small village of Nethy Bridge in Cairngorm National Park, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The home sits on 25 acres and has kept its period details, but was renovated in 2007-08 to update the heating, wiring and water systems.

The 16-bedroom, 11-bathroom home also features an entry hall with a limestone staircase.

It boasts four reception rooms, including a music room, with marble fireplaces, as well as a dining room, sitting room, drawing room and billiards room, all with open fireplaces.

The home also includes three kitchens, a garden room, a basement workshop and a sunroom, according to the listing.

Dylan, 82, bought the home with his brother in 2006 for $2.9 million, according to the New York Post.

The singer-songwriter was born in Minnesota in 1941 and became an iconic voice of the 1960s with songs like "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man," "Blowin’ in the Wind" and "The Times They Are A-Changin'."

Dylan even wrote a song called "Highlands" in which he professed, "Well my heart’s in the Highland/I’m gonna go there when I feel good enough to go."

He is both a Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winner, and continues to tour after the release of his latest album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways."

Former President Barack Obama awarded Dylan the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

"There is not a bigger giant in the history of American music," Obama said during the ceremony. "All these years later, he’s still chasing that sound and still searching for a little bit of truth, and I have to say I am a really big fan."