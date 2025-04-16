Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Ozarks escape redefines luxe Americana vacations

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani spent their spring break out in the Ozarks, which may spark an uptick in vacations to the area, according to a travel expert.

On April 10, Stefani took to social media to share a glimpse at the family trip, calling it "such an unforgettable time."

Stefani noted that she, Shelton and her two sons, Zuma and Apollo, stayed at Big Cedar Lodge, which is just south of Branson, Missouri.

"The flowers, the food, the family memories. thank u for making it all so special," Stefani said in her caption while tagging Big Cedar Lodge.

In the post, Stefani included clips of her kids and Shelton enjoying their vacation. The singer showed a menu provided by Big Cedar Lodge with their faces on them, the views from their lodge and a wooden sign that read, "Welcome to the Ozarks B. G. Z. A."

Travelmation advisor Tori Brister told FOX Business that Stefani and Shelton's trip could spark interest among fans and other stars to vacation in the Ozarks.

"These are two people, very well known, who helped to spotlight the beauty of the Ozarks. Typically guests to this area are those who live within 6-8 hours and can drive to the destination, but I expect more people will start to travel here from across the country," Brister said.

In the comment section of Stefani's post, Big Cedar Lodge thanked the stars for their stay and added, "This is amazing. Thank you for exploring the Ozarks and for sharing the memories!"

Brister told FOX Business that Big Cedar Lodge "is the main location for a more luxury experience."

"The property makes you feel like you're in a quintessential cabin in the mountains, but you also get top-notch service. The owner of Big Cedar Lodge is also the founder of Bass Pro Shops. He has a few other properties in the area where you can tour canyons, streams and caves that are so well-manicured and have a total respect for the local wildlife."

"It's not uncommon to see a herd of buffalo or elk. Overall, this is a peaceful place ready to welcome nature lovers who are seeking a unique escape with their loved ones," Brister said.

Tori noted that although Big Cedar Lodge caters to more lavish requests, "The Ozarks are best known as a place to immerse yourself in nature and not exactly a place you'd go to be pampered."

"This truly is the perfect place for people looking for a slower pace and connection to nature, where they can unplug and be present with each other. There are many outdoor adventures, opportunities for quiet moments by the lake and it's a refreshing getaway to help families connect," she continued.

Fans commented on Stefani and Shelton's family trip to the Ozarks.

"It’s the best! We live in NW Arkansas and love running up to Branson putzing around the golf carts and surrounding property. Glad you liked the Ozarks!" one user wrote under Stefani's post.

Another added, "Our hidden gem isn’t so hidden anymore. From Branson to Lake of the Ozarks… glad you guys have been able to see our beautiful state."

The now-married couple first met in 2014 when Stefani signed on to be a coach on season seven of "The Voice." At the time, Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale and Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert. But by July 2015, both had finalized divorces from their spouses.

While Stefani wasn't ready for a new relationship following their respective divorces, Shelton knew the two of them were meant to be more than just friends. She said in an interview with People last year he began trying to impress her by writing a song for her, explaining songwriting is "where I get my fulfillment." But it wasn't something Shelton did very often.

The song ended up becoming "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," a duet the two released in 2016.

"He sent it to me, and it was a half-written song. He was like, 'Help me finish this.' So I wrote him the verse back – the second verse on the song – and it's just over text," she said. "That was our first song that we ever wrote together. We were never even in the same room, but we were writing a song to each other."

After winning her over with a song, the two officially began dating in 2015, later getting married in July 2021, in an intimate ceremony on Shelton's property in his home state of Oklahoma.

Stefani, who shares three children with her ex-husband, sons Kingston , 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, also expressed her heartbreak over not being able to maintain a family unit with Rossdale.

"Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies," she explained. "That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed, and I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream, and God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle."