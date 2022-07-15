What is Armie Hammer's net worth?

Armie Hammer's net worth over the last year has declined after his career went into free fall from sexual abuse allegations that triggered a criminal investigation.

For more than a decade, Hammer built a successful career in film and television, debuting as an extra in "Arrested Development" and guesting starring in the 2006 Veronica Mars" and "Desperate Housewives" in 2007. He gained widespread recognition for his role in the critically acclaimed movie "The Social Network" in 2010, playing the identical Winklevoss twins.

He would go on to land spots in "Mirror Mirror" in 2012 and the "Lone Ranger" the following year. He also had a supporting role in 2011's "J Edgar," acting alongside the film's main star Leonardo DiCaprio. However, his most critically-acclaimed film was 2017's "Call Me by Your Name," which gained him multiple best supporting actor nominations.

In 2020, Hammer's net worth was estimated to be more than $10 million as his career appeared to be taking off with a full list of scheduled roles. Two years later, Hammer's net worth is estimated to be approximately $100 thousand, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

At the start of 2021, private messages were leaked between Hammer and another woman on social media that appeared to show explicit sexual fantasies involving cannibalism. Additionally, a woman soon came forward alleging Hammer had her raped in 2017, leading the Los Angeles Police Department to launch a nine-month investigation into claims with Hammer as the lead suspect.

Hammer denied the abuse allegations, claiming all his sexual encounters were consensual. He was never charged with any wrongdoing, but his career suffered as a result.

WME, Hammer's talent agency, dropped him soon after the allegations came to light. Around the same time, he was fired from a prominent role on "Shotgun Wedding" and the hit tv show "The Offer." One of his last remaining films,"Billion Dollar Spy," also would go on to cut ties. By the end of 2021, every studio Hammer had worked with had fired him.

Later that year, Hammer checked into a treatment center to deal with his sexual issues and drug abuse for six months.

Prior to his career difficulties, Hammer lived a lavish lifestyle inside a 6,275-square-foot mansion in LA's Hancock Park neighborhood, reportedly costing him $.4.7 million in 2019. He would sell that property in March 2021 for the exact purchase price.