Anna Faris almost quit acting after leaving 'Mom' following season 7

Anna Faris recently revealed she contemplated quitting acting after leaving the sitcom, "Mom," explaining that she enjoyed having time off for the first time since starting her career.

Faris detailed her thought process behind choosing to continue with her acting career or giving it up, admitting she once asked herself, "Do I have enough (money) to retire?"

"I really started to think about where I wanted to go in terms of career," Faris told People. "And I definitely was enjoying all that free time."

Faris has been working steadily in Hollywood since getting her big break in "Scary Movie" in 2000, going on to star in "Just Friends," "House Bunny" and "Overboard." After leaving "Mom" in 2020, Faris said that "it felt like the first time that (she) didn't have (her) foot on the gas."

In July 2021, Faris married cinematographer Michael Barrett and took some time to enjoy being a newlywed, and to also spend some time with her new blended family. Faris has 10-year-old son Jack, who she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, and Barrett has two children from his previous marriage.

After taking a decent amount of time off, Faris decided the best decision for her was to return to acting but at a slower pace and in projects that spoke to her creatively, one of which is her upcoming movie, "The Estate."

"For 'The Estate' to come along, it felt like Cinderella's shoe a little bit in terms of a job. We got to shoot in New Orleans, a city that I love, with this incredible cast. And we got to play. It reminded me of my love for performing," she said.

The movie stars Faris and Toni Collette as sisters Savanna and Macey who are in a battle with their cousins, played by David Duchovny and Rosemarie DeWitt, to win a spot on their terminally ill aunt's will.

Faris admitted to feeling a sense of "liberation in getting to play kind of atrocious people," saying for so long her career was defined by how "likeable" her characters were. She noted that she "had a blast playing Savanna" and that "it nurtured something in (her)."

"It was such a dream to work with Toni, and a lifelong goal," Faris shared. "So, when the script came in and Toni was attached, I was like, ‘How can I be a part of this? How can I be a part of this?’"

Prior to starring in "The Estate," Faris starred as Christy Plunkett on "Mom" for seven seasons, shocking fans by announcing her departure from the show just a few days before production on the eighth season was set to begin.

At the time, she said she was leaving in order to pursue other opportunities.

"Sitcoms are incredibly surgical, and there's not room for that kind of play. Everything is very choreographed. The dialogue is incredibly precise," she explained of her experience on "Mom."

"And so from my first project out from that experience, to me, it felt just completely rejuvenating. It made me really excited, and I hadn't felt that way in a while."

"The Estate" is set to premiere in theaters on Nov. 4.