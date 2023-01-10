50 Cent says Eminem turned down joint-performance at 2022 World Cup despite $9M offer

Rapper and actor Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson says longtime friend and business partner Eminem turned down a $9 million offer for a joint performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, would have received the bulk of the money at $8 million to 50 Cent's $1 million.

During a radio interview on Big Boy's Neighborhood, Jackson noted: "Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about World Cup and they had a budget of $9 million. I would've taken one and then the other eight would have been for him."

He was referring to the 2022 Super Bowl, where he, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak performed together at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

After speaking with Eminem's representatives, Jackson said "They're like, 'He's not gonna do it.' If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world."

The World Cup final between France and Argentina, in which the latter side won on penalty kicks, drew an estimated 16.7 million viewers, making it the most watched men's World Cup in English-language television history.

Jackson did not clarify why Mathers turned down the offer.

Performers at the sporting event included Jung Kook of BTS, Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin.

Jackson's and Mathers' relationship spans two decades, when the "Slim Shady" artist signed 50 Cent to a record deal in 2002.

Jackson has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, and has starred in movies such as "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" and "Home of the Brave."