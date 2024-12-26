Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment
Published

2024 box office hits and misses: 'Wicked' soars, 'Madame Web' flops

'Inside Out 2' led the box office in 2024, bringing in nearly $1.7B worldwide

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 26

Many movies soared at the box office in 2024, though some fell short of their highly anticipated releases.

Leading the pack was "Inside Out 2." According to IMDb pro, the animated film brought in nearly $1.7 billion worldwide. 

The animated sequel followed the main character, Riley, leaving childhood and entering her teenage years. With the change in age came a change in emotions, introducing the second film's newest stars — Anxiety, Ennui and Envy.

Wicked and Madame Web

"Wicked" was a huge box office success this year, while "Madame Web" fell short. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The star-studded cast included Maya Hawke (Anxiety), Ayo Edebiri (Envy), Amy Poehler (Joy) and Tony Hale (Fear). 

Characters from Inside Out 2

Characters from the film during the world premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2." (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney/Pixar / Getty Images)

The second-biggest film domestically and worldwide was Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's "Deadpool & Wolverine." The film raked in $1.3 billion worldwide and $636 million domestically, according to IMDb pro.

Below is a look at some of the other best- and worst-performing movies of 2024. 

Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from "Deadpool 2." (Twentieth Century Fox via AP / AP Images)

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starred in "Deadpool & Wolverine." (Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty Images)

‘Wicked’

The highly anticipated "Wicked," starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, was released in November and has already reached $580 million at the box office worldwide. The musical brought in $392 million domestically. 

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the Los Angeles premiere

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande starred in "Wicked." (Phillip Faraone/WireImage / Getty Images)

Part two of the series, "Wicked: For Good," will be released in November 2025. 

‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ 

"Dune: Part Two" and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" both did impressively well at the box office.

The Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet-led "Dune: Part Two" brought in $714 million worldwide and $282 million domestically. A third installment in the "Dune" franchise is expected to be released in 2026.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starred in "Dune: Part Two." (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The animated "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" raked in $571 million worldwide and $196 million domestically.

‘It Ends With Us’

Blake Lively's "It Ends With Us" topped the box office during its initial release in August. 

The romantic drama starring Lively and Justin Baldoni surpassed expectations with a stellar $50 million debut.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively starred in "It Ends With Us." (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni starred in "It Ends With Us." (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"It Ends with Us" was out at the same time as "Deadpool & Wolverine," which starred Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds. The two films took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, the first time in 34 years a husband-and-wife duo topped the box office. The last time audiences enjoyed a moment like this was in 1990 when Bruce Willis' "Die Hard 2" and Demi Moore's "Ghost" took the top two spots.

While "It Ends With Us" hit the box office with impressive numbers, the promotional tour was marred by speculation of drama between Lively, Reynolds and Justin Baldoni, who directed and starred in the film.

Lively has since filed a complaint against Baldoni for sexual harassment, retaliation and infliction of emotional distress.

‘Red One’

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Chris Evans' "Red One" falls in the middle of IMDb pro's list of box office hits in 2024.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starred in "Red One." (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures / Getty Images)

The holiday film, released in November and is still showing in theaters, has brought in nearly $182 million worldwide and $95 million domestically.

‘The Fall Guy’

"The Fall Guy," starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, did not do as well as anticipated.

The film released in May and brought in $181 million worldwide and nearly $93 million domestically. 

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling starred in "The Fall Guy." (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures / Getty Images)

The stars were both hot off the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, but their remake of the classic TV show did not perform nearly as well as Blunt's "Oppenheimer" and Gosling's "Barbie," which both released last year.

‘Madame Web’

"Madame Web," which starred Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts, did not perform well in its theater release.

Madame Web cast

Celeste O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson and Isabela Merced starred in "Madame Web." (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Worldwide, the female-dominated film brought in a mere $100 million worldwide and $43 million domestically. According to Gold Derby, the Marvel film had an $80 million budget.