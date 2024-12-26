2024 box office hits and misses: 'Wicked' soars, 'Madame Web' flops

Many movies soared at the box office in 2024, though some fell short of their highly anticipated releases.

Leading the pack was "Inside Out 2." According to IMDb pro, the animated film brought in nearly $1.7 billion worldwide.

The animated sequel followed the main character, Riley, leaving childhood and entering her teenage years. With the change in age came a change in emotions, introducing the second film's newest stars — Anxiety, Ennui and Envy.

The star-studded cast included Maya Hawke (Anxiety), Ayo Edebiri (Envy), Amy Poehler (Joy) and Tony Hale (Fear).

The second-biggest film domestically and worldwide was Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's "Deadpool & Wolverine." The film raked in $1.3 billion worldwide and $636 million domestically, according to IMDb pro.

Below is a look at some of the other best- and worst-performing movies of 2024.

‘Wicked’

The highly anticipated "Wicked," starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, was released in November and has already reached $580 million at the box office worldwide. The musical brought in $392 million domestically.

Part two of the series, "Wicked: For Good," will be released in November 2025.

‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

"Dune: Part Two" and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" both did impressively well at the box office.

The Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet-led "Dune: Part Two" brought in $714 million worldwide and $282 million domestically. A third installment in the "Dune" franchise is expected to be released in 2026.

The animated "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" raked in $571 million worldwide and $196 million domestically.

‘It Ends With Us’

Blake Lively's "It Ends With Us" topped the box office during its initial release in August.

The romantic drama starring Lively and Justin Baldoni surpassed expectations with a stellar $50 million debut.

"It Ends with Us" was out at the same time as "Deadpool & Wolverine," which starred Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds. The two films took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, the first time in 34 years a husband-and-wife duo topped the box office. The last time audiences enjoyed a moment like this was in 1990 when Bruce Willis' "Die Hard 2" and Demi Moore's "Ghost" took the top two spots.

While "It Ends With Us" hit the box office with impressive numbers, the promotional tour was marred by speculation of drama between Lively, Reynolds and Justin Baldoni, who directed and starred in the film.

Lively has since filed a complaint against Baldoni for sexual harassment, retaliation and infliction of emotional distress.

‘Red One’

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Chris Evans' "Red One" falls in the middle of IMDb pro's list of box office hits in 2024.

The holiday film, released in November and is still showing in theaters, has brought in nearly $182 million worldwide and $95 million domestically.

‘The Fall Guy’

"The Fall Guy," starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, did not do as well as anticipated.

The film released in May and brought in $181 million worldwide and nearly $93 million domestically.

The stars were both hot off the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, but their remake of the classic TV show did not perform nearly as well as Blunt's "Oppenheimer" and Gosling's "Barbie," which both released last year.

‘Madame Web’

"Madame Web," which starred Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts, did not perform well in its theater release.

Worldwide, the female-dominated film brought in a mere $100 million worldwide and $43 million domestically. According to Gold Derby, the Marvel film had an $80 million budget.