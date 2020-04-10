Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Oil

Trump, Putin confer on stabilizing oil markets

'There's so much production nobody even knows what to do with it'

Associated Press
close
President Trump says there's a large supply of oil because it isn't selling during coronavirus.video

Coronavirus wiped out large chunk of oil market, Trump says

President Trump says there's a large supply of oil because it isn't selling during coronavirus.

President Trump spoke on the phone Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss stabilizing global energy markets, which have been heavily impacted by decreasing demand from the coronavirus pandemic, the White House and Kremlin said in statements.

Continue Reading Below

The Kremlin says the two leaders discussed the current situation of the global oil market, "including an agreement being worked out as part of OPEC-plus to reduce production volumes in order to stabilize world oil prices."

On the call, the second in two days, Trump talked about the contacts he's had with leaders of a number of oil-producing countries, the Kremlin said. "It was agreed to continue Russian-American consultations on this topic," the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

They also discussed measures both nations are taking to combat the spread of infection and other bilateral issues, including cooperation in space.

White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed the nature of the conversation.

Stocks in this Article

XOMEXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
$43.13
-0.72 (-1.64%)
CVXCHEVRON CORP.
$84.31
-1.67 (-1.94%)
CLRCONTINENTAL RESOURCES
$12.19
-0.18 (-1.46%)

Trump had spoken earlier with Putin and King Salman of Saudi Arabia about the OPEC negotiations. The United States is interested in a deal because the oil price crash has caused thousands of job losses in the oil patch just as the virus outbreak is causing a record spike in unemployment.

MEXICO ENDS OIL STANDOFF WITH OPEC

“There’s so much production nobody even knows what to do with it, that’s how it’s working,” Trump said at a White House news briefing Thursday.

The oil market was already oversupplied when Russia and OPEC failed to agree on output cuts in early March. Analysts say Russia refused to back even a moderate cut because it would have only served to help U.S. energy companies that were pumping at full capacity. Stalling would hurt American shale-oil producers and protect market share.