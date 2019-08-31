Trump: 'Enjoy the low gas prices over the Labor Day weekend!'

If you’re hitting the road this holiday weekend, President Trump claims you have him to thank for lower prices at the pump.

Continue Reading Below

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Trump said everyone would “enjoy the low gas prices!”

“My energy policies have made America energy dependent while keeping prices low, just like a Tax Cut.”

“Democrats ‘green’ policies will raise your price of gas!” he added.

Earlier in the week, AAA reported the national gas price average for Labor Day was on track to be the cheapest since Trump took office, coming in at $2.59.

Advertisement

“At the start of the week, two-thirds of all states have gas price averages that are nearly a quarter cheaper than last year," AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said in a news release.

Any jumps, according to the release, should be short-term.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS