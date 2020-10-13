Trump focuses on energy while attacking Biden at PA rally

President Trump told a rally on Tuesday in the battleground state of Pennsylvania that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would destroy the state's economy.

Speaking at Johnstown Airport, Trump warned about the alleged impact of Democrats' energy agenda, and he credited his agenda with protecting steel and coal, both of which have historically contributed to the state's economy. He also focused on fracking by highlighting Biden and his running mate's position on the issue.

"If he wins, the radical left will be running the country. He won't be running the country. The radical left will take over. And how about Pennsylvania? So, he says there will be no fracking. No fracking. This went on for a year and a half. No fracking. No fracking, no fracking ... You talk about [a] politician, no fracking for a year and a half, right? And then he goes to Pennsylvania -- says, no, no, there'll be fracking, like nothing happened."

Trump went on to argue that Pennsylvania would lose jobs under a Biden presidency: "There will be no petroleum products, there will be no fracking whatsoever. And did you see his party now is really angry at him because he's saying maybe there'll be fracking. It's a very conditional -- you know, it's a very weak. But with me, you're going to frack. You're going to frack."

Both Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., indicated they would halt fracking in some way.

Biden has denied he would ban fracking, however, stating instead in April that he would not shut down the industry.

"I know our Republican friends are trying to say I said that. I said I would not do any new leases on federal lands," he said. "Ninety percent of the leases are not on federal land, to begin with. I would make sure … the water is not being contaminated. But I would not shut it down, no."

The Trump campaign has also pointed to Democrats' embrace of the Green New Deal, with it's ambitious carbon reduction goals, as evidence of an agenda that's out-of-step with most Americans.

In 2019, Biden was asked whether there would "be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?"

"No," he responded. "We would -- we would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those, either -- any fossil fuel."

Tuesday's rally came just a day after Trump held one in Sanford, Fla. -- his first since testing positive for the coronavirus.

Trump is on a tour of states -- Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina — that he needs to win to retain the White House. He carried all three states in 2016 against then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Cambria County, where Johnstown is located, is a historically coal and steel area that narrowly backed Democrat Barack Obama in 2008.

But it has trended Republican for most of the past three decades and, in the 2016 election, Trump scored a 37 percentage-point victory there. The area is also substantially whiter and has lower median incomes and lower rates of college-degree attainment than the rest of Pennsylvania.

