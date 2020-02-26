Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles refinery fire temporarily shuts down 405 Freeway

An explosion went off before the fire began burning in a cooling tower

Associated Press
Oil market supply disrupted many times in the past year

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a large refinery fire that temporarily closed all lanes of the 405 Freeway Tuesday night in the city of Carson.

KTLA-TV reports that massive flames could be seen burning from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation located 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.

LOUISIANA EXXONMOBIL FACILITY ERUPTS IN FLAMES

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the fire sparked about 10:50 p.m. An explosion went off before the fire began burning in a cooling tower at the refinery, the department said.

Personnel from the refinery were keeping the flames in check through “fixed ground monitors” while working to depressurize the system, fire officials said.

Police tape cordons a road in front of the Marathon Petroleum Corp. Los Angeles Refinery in Carson, California, U.S., early on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Marathon's refinery near Los Angeles was rocked by two explosions and a blaze late Tuesday night.

Authorities secured a perimeter around the refinery and did not anticipate needing to evacuate residents, officials said.

Marathon is the largest refinery on the West Coast with a crude oil capacity of 363,000 barrels per calendar day, according to the company’s website. It manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel, along with distillates, petroleum coke, anode-grade coke, chemical-grade propylene, fuel-grade coke, heavy fuel oil and propane, the website says.

Authorities could not immediately confirm what sparked the fire. No injuries have been reported so far.

