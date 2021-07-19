PG&E tells California officials its equipment may have sparked massive fire

Utility giant Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) told California officials that its equipment may be responsible for one of the large fires ongoing in the state.

In a filing on Sunday, the company said that a repair technician responding to an outage noted there were two blown fuses and a tree leaning into the conductor. He also saw a fire at the base of the tree, which was reported to 9-1-1 and his supervisor, according to the filing.

A spokesperson for PG&E said in a statement to FOX Business that the information submitted was preliminary and it is cooperating with CAL FIRE's investigation.

A representative from the California Public Utility Commission said it is conducting an investigation "to assess the compliance of PG&E’s electric facilities with applicable rules and regulations."

PG&E stated in its report that it was submitted "in an abundance of caution".

But the company’s equipment has been connected to many fires throughout recent years, including the 2018 Camp Fire that resulted in 85 fatalities.

The company was linked to 1,500 fires between 2014 and 2017, according to The Wall Street Journal.

California’s largest utility filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019 and emerged after restructuring in July of last year.

The Dixie Fire has burned more than 30,000 acres and is only 15% contained. The fire has largely affected remote areas, but there is an evacuation notice in place for some residents in Plumas and Butte Counties.

According to CAL Fire, so far this year 204,921 acres have burned due to wildfires.